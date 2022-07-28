Deals: Get AirPods Pro for $179.99 ($69 Off) and AirPods 3 for $159.99 ($19 Off)

Today we're tracking a pair of deals on the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3, available at Amazon and B&H Photo respectively.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the AirPods Pro with MagSafe, you can get this model for $179.99 on Amazon, down from $249.00. This price is about $10 higher than the price we tracked during Prime Day, making it a solid second-best deal on the 2021 AirPods Pro.

Secondly, you can get the AirPods 3 for $159.99 at B&H Photo, down from $179.00. Stock on the AirPods 3 has been low at many retailers in late July, with only B&H Photo offering a solid deal as well as free expedited shipping.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones. If you want a breakdown of all the differences and similarities between each model, be sure to read our AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro Buyer's Guide.