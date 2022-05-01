Kuo: Apple Watch Series 7 Missed Body Temperature Monitoring Due to Algorithm Problems, but Feature Could Still Come to Series 8

Apple canceled plans to add a body temperature sensor to the Apple Watch Series 7, but the feature could come to the Apple Watch Series 8 instead, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a thread of tweets, Kuo explained that Apple originally intended to offer a body temperature measurement feature with the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ models, but the company shelved the plans when the body temperature algorithm it had developed failed to meet requirements before the device entered the engineering validation testing (EVT) phase last year.

Kuo believes that the upcoming ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ could feature body temperature monitoring, providing "the algorithm can meet Apple's high requirements before mass production."

The problems Apple has experienced relating to body temperature measurement purportedly relate to the fact that skin temperature quickly varies based on the environment, and since a smartwatch cannot monitor core body temperature using hardware, the feature is heavily dependent on an algorithm that produces accurate results.

Kuo added that Samsung is experiencing similar challenges with body temperature measurement, noting that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 may not come with a body temperature monitoring feature due to algorithmic limitations.

Both Kuo and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have previously discussed how the 2022's Apple Watches were likely to offer body temperature monitoring capabilities, but rumors related to the feature have quietened in recent times. Kuo's comments today appear to raise further doubts around whether the feature will actually debut with the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ later this year.

