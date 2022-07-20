Special-Edition 'NICKMERCS' Beats Studio Buds Launching at Best Buy
Apple's Beats brand this week is launching a new special-edition version of its Beats Studio Buds earphones in partnership with Twitch esports streamer and FaZe Clan co-owner Nick "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff. Beats previously partnered with FaZe Clan on special-edition Powerbeats Pro and Studio3 Wireless.
Designed to pay homage to the professional Twitch streamers' loyal community, each bud features the 'MFAM' logo and arrives in a Spartan-emblazoned case to reflect Kolcheff's Greek heritage. [...]
Kolcheff has a lengthy partnership with Beats, collaborating on two drops with FaZe Clan (the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, in which he takes part as a co-owner) as well as promoting the launches of Beats Fit Pro and Beats Studio Buds in several Twitch activations. This is the first official product release solely between Beats and Kolcheff.
The new NICKMERCS Beats Studio Buds are launching this Friday, July 22, and will be available exclusively from Best Buy
for $149.99. Apple Music
also has a training playlist
curated by NICKMERCS.
