Special-Edition 'NICKMERCS' Beats Studio Buds Launching at Best Buy

Apple's Beats brand this week is launching a new special-edition version of its Beats Studio Buds earphones in partnership with Twitch esports streamer and FaZe Clan co-owner Nick "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff. Beats previously partnered with FaZe Clan on special-edition Powerbeats Pro and Studio3 Wireless.

Designed to pay homage to the professional Twitch streamers' loyal community, each bud features the 'MFAM' logo and arrives in a Spartan-emblazoned case to reflect Kolcheff's Greek heritage. [...]

Kolcheff has a lengthy partnership with Beats, collaborating on two drops with FaZe Clan (the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, in which he takes part as a co-owner) as well as promoting the launches of Beats Fit Pro and Beats Studio Buds in several Twitch activations. This is the first official product release solely between Beats and Kolcheff.