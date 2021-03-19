Apple Teams Up With FaZe Clan for Exclusive Powerbeats Pro

Apple's Beats by Dre brand today announced Powerbeats Pro in a new colorway that's being released as part of a collaboration with FaZe Clan.



FaZe Clan is a professional esports organization and its merchandise is largely red and black, so Apple has designed red and black ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ in the pattern that FaZe Clan often uses.

According to a tweet from the Beats by Dre Twitter account, the FaZe Clan ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ will be limited edition and will be sold through NTWRK, an app that allows customers to shop limited edition sneaker and streetwear drops. The FaZe Clan ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ will be available on March 22.

Apple previously teamed up with FaZe Clan for the launch of the ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ in spring colors in May 2020. Beats by Dre used a drone to send the ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ to members of the FaZe Clan.