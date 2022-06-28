Apple to Announce Q3 2022 Earnings on July 28

Apple today announced that it will report its earnings results for the third fiscal quarter (second calendar quarter) of 2022 on Thursday, July 28.



The earnings report and subsequent call will provide insight into product performance in the period between March and June. Apple in April introduced the Mac Studio, Studio Display, iPad Air, and iPhone SE 3, and in June, followed it up with the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro.

Apple has not issued guidance for the last two years due to uncertainty caused by the ongoing global health crisis and component shortages, but the company is expecting to take a revenue hit because of product supply issues. Macs, iPads, and other products have been hit by long wait times that have impacted sales.

In the year-ago quarter, Apple reported $21.7 billion in profit on $81.4 billion revenue, which was a June quarter record.

Apple's quarterly earnings statement will be released at 1:30 p.m. Pacific/4:30 p.m. Eastern, with a conference call to discuss the report taking place at 2:00 p.m. Pacific/5:00 p.m. Eastern. MacRumors will provide coverage of both the earnings release and conference call.