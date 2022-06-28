Apple to Announce Q3 2022 Earnings on July 28

by

Apple today announced that it will report its earnings results for the third fiscal quarter (second calendar quarter) of 2022 on Thursday, July 28.

Apple Logo Cash Feature Yellow
The earnings report and subsequent call will provide insight into product performance in the period between March and June. Apple in April introduced the Mac Studio, Studio Display, iPad Air, and iPhone SE 3, and in June, followed it up with the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro.

Apple has not issued guidance for the last two years due to uncertainty caused by the ongoing global health crisis and component shortages, but the company is expecting to take a revenue hit because of product supply issues. Macs, iPads, and other products have been hit by long wait times that have impacted sales.

In the year-ago quarter, Apple reported $21.7 billion in profit on $81.4 billion revenue, which was a June quarter record.

Apple's quarterly earnings statement will be released at 1:30 p.m. Pacific/4:30 p.m. Eastern, with a conference call to discuss the report taking place at 2:00 p.m. Pacific/5:00 p.m. Eastern. MacRumors will provide coverage of both the earnings release and conference call.

Tags: Earnings, AAPL

Top Rated Comments

Sixteengigabytes Avatar
Sixteengigabytes
48 minutes ago at 02:58 pm
Great! Excited to see how well they’ve extorted customers this quarter, on ya Tim!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
The Barron Avatar
The Barron
39 minutes ago at 03:06 pm
Apple shares are still "on sale." The price will certainly rise back to the 52 week highs "when the dust settles." Yep, that may be a few months, but it will happen as it always does after an earnings report. :apple:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Phone Junky Avatar
Phone Junky
35 minutes ago at 03:10 pm

Great! Excited to see how well they’ve extorted customers this quarter, on ya Tim!
ex·tort
/ikˈstôrt/
verb
obtain (something) by force, threats, or other unfair means.

Care to explain how Apple extorts anyone?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
29 minutes ago at 03:17 pm

ex·tort
/ikˈstôrt/
verb
obtain (something) by force, threats, or other unfair means.

Care to explain how Apple extorts anyone?
Apple obtains something (money) through maintaining unfair (zero) App Store competition

https://apnews.com/article/technology-business-prices-76b30a844324db04f06a144f888a6f0d

https://news.bloomberglaw.com/antitrust/apples-100-million-app-store-antitrust-deal-gets-judges-nod
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

