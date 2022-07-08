Third-Party Cases for iPhone 14 Lineup Highlight Design Tweaks, Larger Pro Camera Bump

Images of cases for the entire iPhone 14 lineup were today shared, reinforcing expectations about the design refinements coming to this year's new iPhone models.

iphone 14 lineup cases
The images, shared on Weibo and highlighted by "DuanRui" on Twitter, depict ultra-slim third-party cases for the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ and iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Max and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. Although one of the devices is labeled ‌iPhone‌ "14 Plus," there is no reliable evidence to suggest that this will be the device's final naming, with the "14 Max" moniker being more likely in parallel to the "‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max."

The cases mirror a broad range of plausible design rumors from reputable sources, including CAD renders and specific dimensions, leaked schematics, images of accessory production molds, early third-party cases, and more as the lineup's designs become increasingly clear.

The images also include a close-up comparison of the cases' precise moldings and cutouts for the rear camera setups, illustrating how much it is expected to grow from the iPhone 13 Pro to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌:

iphone 14 cases camera comparison
The even larger rear camera array is expected to house a new 48MP camera system with a 57 percent larger sensor and 8K video recording capability. For reference, the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" today shared an image of an purportedly accurate ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ dummmy, highlighting the expected increase in camera thickness:

iphone 14 pro dummy camera thickness
The larger camera plateau is naturally more noticeable on the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ than it is on the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, but the cases also show the Pro models' slightly taller design, increased thickness, and more rounded appearance due to corners with larger radii.

iphone 14 cases thickness
Earlier this year, Apple graphic designer Ian Zelbo created ostensibly accurate renders of the iPhone 14 Pro in an effort to provide a look at what to expect from this year's design. See our detailed roundups for more information about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

