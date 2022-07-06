Refurbished Mac Studio With M1 Max Chip Back in Stock With Fast Delivery
Apple began selling refurbished Mac Studio models last week, but inventory quickly sold out in the United States. For customers who missed out, the base model Mac Studio with the M1 Max chip has been restocked on Apple's refurbished store while supplies last.
The configuration available is equipped with the M1 Max chip with a 10-core CPU and 24-core GPU, 32GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD. Pricing is set at $1,799, with delivery available in 1-2 days in many areas, whereas the equivalent brand new model is priced at $1,999 and is estimated for delivery in around 1-2 weeks.
In our view, refurbished Macs sold by Apple are virtually indistinguishable from brand new models, so this is a decent opportunity to secure a Mac Studio with a discount and faster delivery. Apple says every certified refurbished Mac is thoroughly cleaned, tested, and repackaged in a new box with a power cord and manuals.
Apple's refurbished products are covered by Apple's standard one-year warranty and 14-day return policy, and are eligible for AppleCare+ coverage. AppleCare+ for the Mac Studio is priced at $169 or $59.99 per year on a rolling basis.
Apple first released the Mac Studio in March 2022. On the back of the computer, connectivity options include four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, one 10-Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones. On the front, there is an SD card slot, along with two USB-C ports for M1 Max models or two Thunderbolt 4 ports for M1 Ultra models.
