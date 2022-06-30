Apple Begins Selling Refurbished Mac Studio Models

Apple today began selling refurbished Mac Studio models for the first time in the United States, Canada, and select European countries, such as Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.



In the United States, two refurbished Mac Studio configurations are currently available, including one with the M1 Max chip (10-core CPU and 24-core GPU) for $1,799 (down from $1,999 brand new) and one with the M1 Ultra chip (20-core CPU and 48-core GPU) for $3,599 (down from $3,999 brand new). Inventory on Apple's refurbished store fluctuates often, with additional configurations likely to be added over time.

Apple says every certified refurbished Mac undergoes full functionality testing, is put through a thorough cleaning process and inspection, and is repackaged in a new box with manuals and a power cord. Apple's refurbished products are covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty and 14-day return policy, and are eligible for AppleCare+ coverage. AppleCare+ for the Mac Studio is priced at $169 or $59.99 per year on a rolling basis.

Released in March 2022, the Mac Studio resembles a taller Mac mini, with holes on the back and bottom of the enclosure for airflow. Available with up to a 20-core CPU and up to a 64-core GPU, the Mac Studio is the fastest Mac ever based on benchmarks.

On the back of the Mac Studio, connectivity options include four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, one 10-Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones. On the front, there is an SD card slot, along with two USB-C ports or two Thunderbolt 4 ports depending on the configuration.