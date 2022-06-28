What's Next for Apple TV: A14 Chip, 4GB RAM, New Siri Remote, and More Rumors
Over a year has passed since the second-generation Apple TV 4K launched in May 2021, and rumors have started to surface about new features planned for the next model and beyond, including a faster chip, increased RAM, a new Siri Remote, and more.
We've recapped all of the Apple TV rumors that have been shared below, as well as features coming in the tvOS 16 software update later this year.
A14 Chip and 4GB of RAM
A new Apple TV codenamed "J255" is in development with an A14 chip and 4GB of RAM, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. These upgrades would result in improved performance, which could be beneficial for gaming on the device.
The current Apple TV 4K has an A12 chip and 3GB of RAM.
Lower Price
Apple plans to launch a lower-priced Apple TV in the second half of 2022, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It's unclear if this Apple TV would have the A14 chip and 4GB of RAM that Gurman reported, or if it would be an entirely different model.
The current Apple TV 4K starts at $179 with 32GB of storage, while the Apple TV HD remains available for $149. By comparison, there are many streaming sticks from brands like Chromecast and Roku available for under $50 to $100.
Both the second-generation (2010) and third-generation (2012) models of the Apple TV were priced at $99 at launch, and Apple eventually lowered the price of the third-generation model to $69, so there is precedence for a lower-priced Apple TV.
New Siri Remote
In the iOS 16 beta, there are code-level references to what appears to be a new and unreleased version of the Siri Remote for the Apple TV.
As spotted by @aaronp613, there are strings for "SiriRemote4" and "WirelessRemoteFirmware.4" that do not correspond with any existing Siri Remote.
Aaron said the original Siri Remote is identified as "SiriRemote," while a revised version of that remote with a white circle around the "Menu" button is "SiriRemote2," and the silver Siri Remote released last year is "SiriRemote3." This leads to the possibility that "SiriRemote4" is an upcoming remote for a new or existing Apple TV.
No additional details about "SiriRemote4" are mentioned in the code, so nothing is known about the remote's potential design or features at this time. The code findings also do not guarantee that Apple will move forward with releasing a new remote.
HomePod Combo
Gurman believes that Apple will eventually release a device that combines an Apple TV, HomePod, and FaceTime camera, but details remain slim. Gurman said the combined device "will probably be at the center of Apple's approach" in the home.
tvOS 16 Features
tvOS 16 will be released for the Apple TV HD and newer later this year. The update is currently in beta for developers, with a public beta to follow in July.
An overview of new tvOS 16 features for the Apple TV:
- Cross-device connectivity: Apple says tvOS 16 enables developers to integrate their Apple TV app with their iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch apps to unlock new experiences that "feel more personal than ever." For example, developers can deliver more personalized workouts on the Apple TV based on motion sensor data from the Apple Watch, display real-time information on the iPhone while a video plays in their Apple TV app, or include more screens for gameplay.
- Expanded game controller support: Apple says many additional Bluetooth game controllers are supported on tvOS 16. Notably, this includes support for Nintendo's Joy-Cons and Pro Controller.
- Multiuser improvements: tvOS 16 offers improved system integration for user profiles in Apple TV apps. Apple says with credentials stored in a shared keychain, users won't need to sign in and choose their profile every time they launch an Apple TV app that has been updated with this functionality.
- Matter support: Matter is a new standard that will enable compatible smart home accessories to work together seamlessly across multiple platforms, including Apple's HomeKit, Amazon's Alexa, and more. A home hub is needed to control Matter accessories in the Home app, which can be an Apple TV updated to tvOS 16 or a HomePod/HomePod mini updated to the latest software version.