What's Next for Apple TV: A14 Chip, 4GB RAM, New Siri Remote, and More Rumors

Over a year has passed since the second-generation Apple TV 4K launched in May 2021, and rumors have started to surface about new features planned for the next model and beyond, including a faster chip, increased RAM, a new Siri Remote, and more.



We've recapped all of the Apple TV rumors that have been shared below, as well as features coming in the tvOS 16 software update later this year.



A14 Chip and 4GB of RAM

A new Apple TV codenamed "J255" is in development with an A14 chip and 4GB of RAM, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. These upgrades would result in improved performance, which could be beneficial for gaming on the device.

The current Apple TV 4K has an A12 chip and 3GB of RAM.



Lower Price

Apple plans to launch a lower-priced Apple TV in the second half of 2022, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It's unclear if this Apple TV would have the A14 chip and 4GB of RAM that Gurman reported, or if it would be an entirely different model.

The current Apple TV 4K starts at $179 with 32GB of storage, while the Apple TV HD remains available for $149. By comparison, there are many streaming sticks from brands like Chromecast and Roku available for under $50 to $100.

Both the second-generation (2010) and third-generation (2012) models of the Apple TV were priced at $99 at launch, and Apple eventually lowered the price of the third-generation model to $69, so there is precedence for a lower-priced Apple TV.



New Siri Remote

In the iOS 16 beta, there are code-level references to what appears to be a new and unreleased version of the Siri Remote for the Apple TV.

As spotted by @aaronp613, there are strings for "SiriRemote4" and "WirelessRemoteFirmware.4" that do not correspond with any existing Siri Remote.



Aaron said the original Siri Remote is identified as "SiriRemote," while a revised version of that remote with a white circle around the "Menu" button is "SiriRemote2," and the silver Siri Remote released last year is "SiriRemote3." This leads to the possibility that "SiriRemote4" is an upcoming remote for a new or existing Apple TV.

No additional details about "SiriRemote4" are mentioned in the code, so nothing is known about the remote's potential design or features at this time. The code findings also do not guarantee that Apple will move forward with releasing a new remote.



HomePod Combo

Gurman believes that Apple will eventually release a device that combines an Apple TV, HomePod, and FaceTime camera, but details remain slim. Gurman said the combined device "will probably be at the center of Apple's approach" in the home.



tvOS 16 Features

tvOS 16 will be released for the Apple TV HD and newer later this year. The update is currently in beta for developers, with a public beta to follow in July.

An overview of new tvOS 16 features for the Apple TV: