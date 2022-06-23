New Siri Remote for Apple TV Seemingly Referenced in iOS 16 Beta

iOS 16 includes code-level references to what appears to be a new and unreleased version of the Siri Remote for the Apple TV.



The first two betas of iOS 16 include strings for "SiriRemote4" and "WirelessRemoteFirmware.4" that do not correspond with any existing Siri Remote, according to Aaronp613, a contributor at AppleDB, an online database of Apple software and devices.

Aaron said the original Siri Remote is identified as "SiriRemote," while a revised version of that remote with a white circle around the "Menu" button is "SiriRemote2," and the silver Siri Remote released last year is "SiriRemote3." This leads to the possibility that "SiriRemote4" is an upcoming remote for the Apple TV.

No additional details about "SiriRemote4" are mentioned in the code, so nothing is known about the remote's potential design or features at this time. The code findings also do not guarantee that Apple will move forward with releasing a new remote.

Last month, well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said a new Apple TV would launch in the second half of 2022 with an improved cost structure, suggesting that it could have a lower price than the existing Apple TV 4K, which starts at $179 in the United States. Kuo did not provide any additional details, so it is unclear if the new Siri Remote could be for a new lower-cost Apple TV later this year, but it is certainly a possibility.

The latest Apple TV model was released in April 2021 with a new Siri Remote that features a more practical design than the previous remote. A new tvOS 16 update for the Apple TV is currently in beta and expected to be released around September.