President Biden Praises Apple Employees in Maryland for Unionizing

by

U.S. President Joe Biden this morning said that he was "proud" of Apple employees in Maryland who voted to unionize over the weekend, reports Reuters. Though other Apple retail locations have been discussing unionization, the Maryland employees are the first Apple retail workers to unionize in the United States.

towson maryland apple store
"Workers have a right to determine under what condition they are going to work or not work," Biden told reporters. He went on to say that "everyone is better off, including the final product is better off," in reference to the unionization.

Over 100 employees at the Apple Store in Towson, Maryland participated in a unionization vote, which took place from last Wednesday to last Saturday. 65 employees voted to join the Machinists Union, while 33 voted against joining. The National Labor Relations Board will need to verify the votes, a process that might take around a week, and then Apple will begin negotiations with the union.

The Maryland ‌Apple Store‌ employees are aiming for improved pay and working conditions. "The decision to form a union is about us as workers gaining access to rights that we do not currently have," Towson organizers said in a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple has opposed unionization efforts, but the Maryland store's unionization vote could encourage other stores that have been discussing unionization to proceed. Back in May, Apple's head of retail Deirdre O'Brien aimed to thwart employee unionization efforts through a video that was sent out to retail stores.

O'Brien said that a union would make it more difficult for Apple to implement "immediate, widespread changes," and it could "make it harder for [Apple] to act swiftly to address things" that employees bring up.

Amid the unionization efforts, Apple said that it would improve working conditions for retail employees. Apple plans to make sure that there are at least 12 hours between each shift an employee must take on, up from the current 10 hour minimum. Employees will not have to work past 8:00 p.m. for more than three days a week unless they choose to work late shifts, and they will no longer be scheduled to work more than five days in a row except during holidays and major product launches.

Apple in February also bumped up the number of available paid sick days, began offering more vacation days, and upped parental leave time. Apple retail locations in Washington State, New York, and Atlanta have also taken steps toward unionization, with employees asking for higher pay, better retirement options, and more vacation time.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: Apple Store

Top Rated Comments

levitynyc Avatar
levitynyc
17 minutes ago at 10:13 am
More money for workers and less money for trillion-dollar companies is always a good thing.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
17 minutes ago at 10:13 am
If the employees felt the need to unionize, I'm sure they had good reasons to. They voted on a 2-1 margin. It's hard to get 66% of people to agree on anything.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wonderings Avatar
wonderings
10 minutes ago at 10:20 am
Not against unions, though I do think in many cases they are no longer necessary or needed with current labour laws. I wonder how long it will be before Apple prices increase to go along with the wage increases and other benefits the unions will start fighting for.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
5 minutes ago at 10:25 am

"Workers have a right to determine under what condition they are going to work or not work," Biden told reporters. He went on to say that "everyone is better off, including the final product is better off," in reference to the unionization.
I wish Biden would worry less about political grabs of attention and worry about inflation and price of goods.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
larrylaffer Avatar
larrylaffer
20 minutes ago at 10:10 am
BRB, getting my popcorn ready for the upcoming comment flamewars
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jav6454 Avatar
jav6454
20 minutes ago at 10:11 am
This will be interesting... let me prepare the kettle, oil, butter and popcorn.

On a personal note, somehow I feel those employees made a mistake.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple dual usb c adapters

Apple Shares Charging Details for New Dual USB-C Power Adapters

Saturday June 18, 2022 2:44 am PDT by
Following yesterday's launch of orders for the two new 35-watt dual USB-C power adapters introduced at WWDC, Apple has posted a new support document outlining how power is split when devices are connected to both ports. Under most scenarios, the 35 total watts will be split evenly between the two connected devices, with the exception being when one of the devices has relatively low power...
Read Full Article120 comments
Apple 35W Charger

Apple's New 35W Chargers With Dual USB-C Ports Now Available to Order

Friday June 17, 2022 6:01 am PDT by
Apple at WWDC 2022 introduced new 35W power adapters with dual USB-C ports, and they are now available to order, as spotted by 9to5Mac. The adapters come in standard or compact sizes, with both priced at $59 in the United States. The compact version of the adapter will already be included in the box with the new MacBook Air when configured with an M2 chip with a 10-core GPU and 512GB of...
Read Full Article171 comments
Oled iPads and MackBook Pro Notch

Apple Reportedly Planning 13-Inch MacBook Air and iPad Pros With OLED Displays

Thursday June 16, 2022 8:06 am PDT by
It appears "increasingly likely" that Apple will launch a new 13-inch MacBook with an OLED display in 2024, according to display industry analyst Ross Young. In a tweet shared with his Super Followers today, Young said the notebook is expected to be a new MacBook Air, but he said there is a possibility it will have other branding. Young, who has accurately revealed a range of display-related ...
Read Full Article103 comments
13 inch macbook pro and mac pro

13-Inch MacBook Pro With M2 Chip Outperforms Base Model Mac Pro Despite Costing Nearly $5,000 Less

Thursday June 16, 2022 8:17 am PDT by
The new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip appears to be faster than a base model Mac Pro in benchmarks, despite costing nearly $5,000 less. In an apparent Geekbench 5 result that surfaced on Wednesday, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro achieved a multi-core score of 8,928, while the standard Mac Pro configuration with an 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor has an average multi-core score of 8,027...
Read Full Article303 comments
macbook pro m2 now available feature

13-Inch MacBook Pro With M2 Chip Now Available to Order

Friday June 17, 2022 5:01 am PDT by
The new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip is now available to order worldwide via Apple.com and the Apple Store app. The first deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Friday, June 24, according to Apple. Some built-to-order configurations with upgraded storage and memory already have shipping estimates pushing into early August in the United States. The new 13-inch ...
Read Full Article113 comments
maxresdefault

Video: Testing Stage Manager on iPadOS 16 With an External Display

Friday June 17, 2022 9:43 am PDT by
With iPadOS 16, Apple introduced Stage Manager, a feature that's designed to improve multitasking through a more Mac-like multi-window experience. Apple also added full external display support, so for our latest YouTube video, we thought we'd test out both of these features to show MacRumors readers what the iPad experience is like in iPadOS 16. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for ...
Read Full Article152 comments