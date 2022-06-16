13-Inch MacBook Pro With M2 Chip Outperforms Base Model Mac Pro Despite Costing Nearly $5,000 Less

by

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip appears to be faster than a base model Mac Pro in benchmarks, despite costing nearly $5,000 less.

13 inch macbook pro and mac pro
In an apparent Geekbench 5 result that surfaced on Wednesday, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro achieved a multi-core score of 8,928, while the standard Mac Pro configuration with an 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor has an average multi-core score of 8,027 on Geekbench 5. These scores suggest the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, which starts at $1,299, has up to 11% faster multi-core performance than the base model Mac Pro for $5,999.

Higher-end Mac Pro configurations are still able to outperform the M2 chip, such as the 12-core model, but at the cost of $6,999 and up.

Given the Mac Pro has other benefits like expandability, configurable GPU options, larger built-in SSD storage capacity options, and much larger RAM options, this certainly isn't an apples-to-apples comparison, but the benchmarks are nevertheless a testament to the impressive performance of Apple silicon chips in more affordable Macs.

A sample of average Geekbench 5 multi-core scores for various Macs:

  • Mac Studio with M1 Ultra: 23,366
  • Mac Pro with 28-core Intel Xeon W: 20,029
  • 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max: 12,162 to 12,219
  • Mac Pro with 12-core Intel Xeon W: 11,919
  • 13-Inch MacBook Pro with M2: 8,928 (based on a single result)
  • Mac Pro with 8-core Intel Xeon W: 8,027
  • 13-Inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with M1: 7,395 to 7,420

The Mac Pro and the high-end Mac mini are the only Intel-based Macs remaining in Apple's lineup. During its March event, Apple teased that a new Mac Pro powered by Apple silicon is coming, with an announcement widely expected by the end of this year.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro will be available to order worldwide starting this Friday, with deliveries to customers and in-store availability beginning June 24. Apple is also releasing a redesigned MacBook Air with the M2 chip in July that should likewise outperform the base model Mac Pro for an even lower starting price of $1,199.

Top Rated Comments

maerz001
maerz001
38 minutes ago at 08:23 am
Does Safari feel snappier?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spaceboi Scaphandre
Spaceboi Scaphandre
42 minutes ago at 08:19 am
There's a reason I call it the Meme Pro. What an overpriced joke of a computer.

At this point Apple should just pull it from sale even though we're a few months from the Apple Silicon Mac Pro. There's literally no point in owning one anymore outside of you just absolutely hate having money since Macs that are 1/3 of the base spec price outperform it in every imaginable way.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
-DMN-
-DMN-
29 minutes ago at 08:31 am
Cool story bro, know let’s see which one thermal throttles first.
Should read: New MacBook Pro snappier than $5000 Mac Pro
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ufgatorvet
ufgatorvet
24 minutes ago at 08:37 am
It does grate cheese better though, so there's that. :p
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AAPLGeek
AAPLGeek
16 minutes ago at 08:44 am
Reality isn't Geekbench scores
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Orange Bat
Orange Bat
7 minutes ago at 08:53 am
There's more to computers than just raw power. The newest Mac Pro has always been a device that you buy if you know you need it. If you can't figure out a reason to buy it, then you don't need it. Processors are all pretty speedy today, for pros and companies it's often more about other issues, such as the type of software being used, memory needs, expansion, etc.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

