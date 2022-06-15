Leaked Benchmarks Confirm M2 Chip is Up to 20% Faster Than M1

Apple's new M2 chip is up to 20 percent faster than the M1 chip when it comes to multi-core performance, according to leaked M2 benchmarks from the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro that were discovered on Geekbench today.



The ‌M2‌, which runs at 3.49GHz compared to 3.2GHz for the ‌M1‌, earned a single-core score of 1919, which is roughly 12 percent faster than the 1707 single-core score of the ‌M1‌ 13-inch MacBook Pro. The ‌M2‌ earned a multi-core score of 8928, up about 20 percent from the 7419 score of the ‌M1‌ model.

Apple has said that the ‌M2‌ chip is up to 18 percent faster than the ‌M1‌, so the Geekbench 5 test is right in line with Apple's claims.

CPU Benchmarks have leaked for Apple's M2 chip! 3.49GHz CPU clock vs M1's 3.2GHz

Single-core performance gain vs M1: 11.56%

Multi-core performance gain vs M1: 19.45% A little bit better than my estimates. I'm impressed!https://t.co/TGHOHw77Ds

Thanks to @amoss_137 for sharing. pic.twitter.com/NS9xODnOdX — Vadim Yuryev (@VadimYuryev) June 15, 2022