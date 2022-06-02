Rare Apple-1 Computer Signed by Steve Wozniak Up for Auction

An original and functional Apple-1 computer is up for auction on eBay, where it could fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Apple-1 computer available for sale is known as the "Schlumberger 2" Apple-1, and it has been restored to full working condition.



One of only dozens of Apple-1 computers remaining, the device is said to feature "almost all period-correct components" with the appropriate "make, part, and production date for an Apple-1 'NTI' board," with the exception of some multiplexor ICs.

The Schlumberger 2 Apple-1 is a second-batch Apple-1 computer that was originally purchased by an executive at oil services company Schlumberger Overseas in 1977. The Apple-1 is believed to be one of the last Apple-1 computers assembled in the Jobs family garage in late 1976 or early 1977.

The AAPL Collection's Jimmy Grewal owns the Apple-1 computer, and it is expected to sell for around $485,000 due to its condition and original components. The Schlumberger 2 Apple-1 has been signed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, and the auction is set to last until June 12.

The Apple-1 was the first Apple product created by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak when Apple Computer was founded, and there are few left in existence of the original 200 that were manufactured.

A first batch Apple-1 went up for auction in May and sold for more than $460,000, and back in November 2021, an Apple-1 in a koa wood case sold for $500,000. Other Apple-1 computers have sold for upwards of $815,000, with rarer machines fetching more money.