Rare First Batch Apple-1 to Fetch Over $250,000 at Auction

Yet another rare Apple-1 computer is up for auction, and this one already has a bid of over $250,000. The Apple-1 was the first Apple product created by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak when Apple Computer was founded, and there are few left in existence.
Apple-1 models that come up for auction often fetch high prices because of their rarity, and this particular Apple-1 up for sale is number 7 on the registry with a Steve Jobs handwritten serial number. It is a first batch machine, and according to the auction website, it is the only first batch Apple-1 that has gone up for auction in many years and it is the first Apple-1 that has an authenticated serial number handwritten by Jobs.
Daniel Kottke, who was one of the first employees to work at Apple, has verified that it is in working order. It comes with a power supply and other period-appropriate components that include a Sanyo VM-4509 monitor and a Datanetics keyboard. It is also being sold with a modern cassette interface, power supply, connecting cords, and a reproduction of the original operation manual signed by Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.
Retail packaging images of Sony's highly anticipated next-generation WH-1000XM5 headphones have leaked online, confirming the recently rumored new design and suggesting a launch might not be far away.
Originally shared on a Sony subreddit, the photos show the pictures on the box corroborate the rumored redesign, replacing the shrouded arms that swivel on the 1000XM4's with an exposed arm...
Apple has seemingly abandoned plans to redesign the Mac mini amid rumors that the next-generation version of the machine will likely feature the same design as the current model.
The M1 Mac mini from 2020. According to a recent claim from reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next-generation Mac mini is likely to retain the same form factor as the current model, which is an aluminum unibody...
Microsoft Edge has overtaken Apple's Safari to become the world's second most popular desktop browser, based on data provided by web analytics service StatCounter.
According to the data, Microsoft Edge is now used on 10.07 percent of desktop computers worldwide, 0.46 percent ahead of Safari, which stands at 9.61 percent. Google Chrome remains in first place with a dominant 66.64 percent...
Apple last week announced the launch of a new Self Repair program, which is designed to allow iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE owners to repair their devices on their own using manuals, tools, and replacement parts sourced directly from Apple.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We were curious how the Self Service Repair program works and how it compares to the...
AgileBits today announced the release of 1Password 8 for Mac with a redesigned interface and several new features.
The popular password manager has been redesigned to better match the look of macOS Monterey, from the sidebar and unified toolbar to the typography and iconography. The new design language extends to 1Password for Safari on the Mac.
1Password 8 improves productivity with a...
Apple has virtually cut Chinese display manufacturer BOE out of the iPhone 13's supply chain after discovering design changes to its OLED panels, The Elec reports.
BOE has been supplying OLED display panels for 6.1-inch iPhone models since last year, but the company has only manufactured a "meager amount" of OLED panels for the iPhone since February, according to The Elec. Panel production...
