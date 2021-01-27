Skip to Content

Apple Shifting More iPhone and iPad Production to India and Vietnam

by

In an effort to diversify its supply chain and manufacture more products outside of China, Apple this year plans to ramp up production of iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other devices in India and Vietnam, according to a report from Nikkei Asia.

ipad air gold 16x9 feature
iPad production in Vietnam is set to start as early as the middle of 2021, and the shift will mark the first time that a large number of devices will be built outside of China.

At the same time, Apple is increasing iPhone production in India, and as soon as this quarter, factories in the country will begin manufacturing the new iPhone 12 models.

Production for smart speakers, earphones, and computers is increasing in Southeast Asia. Apple suppliers in Vietnam will expand production capacity for the HomePod mini, which is already being manufactured in the country, and some production of the Mac mini has been relocated to Malaysia. Apple last year also started assembling some of the AirPods Pro in Vietnam.

Late last year, reports suggested Apple was asking Foxconn to move ‌iPad‌ and MacBook assembly from China to Vietnam amid ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, and Foxconn has now been granted a license to construct a $270 million plant in the northern Vietnamese province of Bac Giang.

Apple and other major tech companies have been aiming to reduce their dependence on China due to rising labor costs and trade tensions between the U.S. and China, plus the pandemic led to major supply chain issues that further sparked efforts to diversify.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: China, India, Vietnam

Top Rated Comments

goobot Avatar
goobot
13 minutes ago at 12:18 pm
Good news
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
smorrissey Avatar
smorrissey
12 minutes ago at 12:19 pm
Pooh Bear is already unhappy because Mickey Mouse is blocking his honey enterprises....

Indian employees are not that "happy" either...

Personally i don't care, what i really want is software quality and that's made in the USA...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HiVolt Avatar
HiVolt
15 minutes ago at 12:16 pm
Careful Tim, you're gonna make Pooh Bear unhappy.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
doboy Avatar
doboy
6 minutes ago at 12:24 pm
Don't put all your eggs in one basket.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
6 minutes ago at 12:25 pm
Made in India, means it can be sold in India. Vietnam manufacturing is good move also.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
