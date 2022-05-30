WWDC 2022 is One Week Away: Five Ways to Get Ready

by

We are now just one week away from WWDC 2022, which runs from Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10. Apple's annual developers conference will be a (mostly) online affair for the third consecutive year, with Apple expected to unveil its latest software, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16.

wwdc 2022 banner
WWDC is always an exciting week for both developers and Apple fans. Here are five ways to get ready for the event as it draws closer.

1. Mark Your Calendar

On the opening day of WWDC 2022, June 6, there will be three major presentations:

  • Apple's Keynote at 10 a.m. Pacific Time: Apple is expected to unveil iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, and there is always a chance of a hardware surprise or two. The keynote will be streamed on Apple.com, in the Apple Developer app, in the Apple TV app, and on YouTube, with on-demand playback to be available after the conclusion of the stream.
  • Platforms State of the Union at 1 p.m. Pacific Time: Apple will provide a deeper dive into the new developer tools, technologies, and advances across its software platforms. Platforms State of the Union will be streamed on the Apple Developer website and in the Apple Developer app.
  • Apple Design Awards at 5 p.m. Pacific Time: The annual Apple Design Awards recognize the "art, craft, creativity, and technical expertise that Apple developers bring to their work," according to Apple. The awards presentation will be streamed on the Apple Developer website and in the Apple Developer app.

We recommend adding these dates and times to Apple's Calendar app and using the "Alert" option to be reminded 15 to 30 minutes before the presentation begins. Find out when the WWDC 2022 keynote begins in time zones around the world via Dateful.

2. Download the Apple Developer App

The recently updated Apple Developer app serves as a hub for WWDC content, providing daily updates and notifications on the latest news, content, and activities. Beginning June 7, new WWDC session videos will be shared daily in the app, providing a deep dive into new features and frameworks introduced across Apple's software platforms.

apple developer app feature
The latest version of the Apple Developer app also includes WWDC 2022 stickers for use in the Messages and FaceTime apps.


The Apple Developer app is available on the App Store for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. WWDC 2022 sessions will be free to watch, but "Developer Labs" and "Digital Lounges" will require an Apple Developer Program membership.

3. Join the Apple Developer Program or Public Beta Program

In line with previous years, Apple will likely seed the first betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 to registered developers for testing very shortly after the WWDC 2022 keynote concludes on Monday.

iOS 16 mock for feature wishlist
Those interested in installing the developer betas on their devices officially will need to sign up for an Apple Developer Program membership, which costs $99 per year in the United States. Apple says individuals must be 18 years of age or older in the United States or have reached the age of majority in their country in order to enroll in the program.

Those who do not want to pay for an Apple Developer Program membership can join Apple's free Public Beta Software Program, but this option will likely require some extra waiting, as the first public betas will likely be released in July.

It is important to keep in mind that Apple's beta software releases typically have some bugs or other issues that may affect performance or usability — especially the first betas. For this reason, it is always recommended that beta software be installed on a secondary device that you do not rely on for daily use. We highly recommend backing up your devices to a Mac or iCloud before installing beta software due to the risk of data loss.

4. Register for Digital Lounges Starting Tomorrow

WWDC 2022 will mark the return of Digital Lounges, allowing developers to engage with Apple engineers and designers throughout the week. Digital Lounges will include Q&A sessions, watch parties with session presenters, community icebreakers, and more.

Apple WWDC22 announcement hero big
Apple Developer Program members and 2022 Swift Student Challenge winners will be able to register for Digital Lounges starting tomorrow, May 31, and the lounges will begin June 7. More information is available on the WWDC website.

5. Follow MacRumors

MacRumors will have complete coverage of WWDC 2022, including a live blog of the keynote. If you will be unable to watch the stream, be sure to follow @MacRumorsLive on Twitter, where we will be live tweeting the keynote as well.

You can also follow MacRumors on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and RSS for the latest WWDC news, videos, and more. For our reactions to this year's WWDC announcements, make sure to subscribe to The MacRumors Show podcast.

Our in-depth WWDC roundup is another helpful resource that is worth adding to your browser's bookmark bar over the next few weeks.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2022
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Popular Stories

top stories 28may2022

Top Stories: WWDC 2022 Schedule, New Apple Watch Pride Bands, and More

Saturday May 28, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
It's Memorial Day weekend in the United States, and that means WWDC is right around the corner and anticipation is building for what we might see at the opening keynote. Software updates are a given, but will we see any new hardware? Other news this week included the annual release of new Pride-themed Apple Watch bands, iPhone 14 Pro rumors, and Sony's latest headphones that compete against...
Read Full Article21 comments
wwdc 2022 hero

'realityOS' Trademark Filing Hints at Possible WWDC Announcement [Updated]

Sunday May 29, 2022 1:12 am PDT by
Ahead of WWDC kicking off in a little over one week, interesting trademark filing details for "realityOS," the name for Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset operating system, have been resurfaced online, offering a clue as to what Apple may have in store to share at this year's conference. The two separate trademark filings (1, 2) were resurfaced by Parker Ortolani on Twitter, who notes that while ...
Read Full Article105 comments
MacBook Air Mock 2022 Triad Feature

M2 MacBook Air Said to Be Among Most Likely WWDC Hardware Announcements, Apple AR/VR Headset Unlikely

Sunday May 29, 2022 9:12 am PDT by
Apple may unveil new Mac hardware at WWDC this year, with the redesigned MacBook Air being the most likely potential hardware announcement, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained his expectations for potential Apple hardware announcements at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Signs of "realityOS," the long-rumored...
Read Full Article139 comments
iOS 16 mock for article

Gurman: Apple Preparing to Debut Enhanced Lock Screen, Windowing in iPadOS, Redesigned Mac Apps, and More at WWDC

Sunday May 29, 2022 7:35 am PDT by
Apple is planning to debut an enhanced Lock Screen with iOS 16, improved multitasking in iPadOS 16, refined navigation in watchOS 9, additional smart home features in tvOS 16, redesigned apps in macOS 13, and more, according Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman outlined his expectations for all of Apple's upcoming operating systems, including...
Read Full Article92 comments
iOS 16 mock for feature wishlist

iOS 16 Wishlist: Features MacRumors Readers Want to See in the Next Version of iOS

Friday May 27, 2022 2:15 pm PDT by
There's just over a week to go until the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference, which is one of the biggest Apple events of the year. We've heard surprisingly little about iOS 16 this year, so we're in for some major surprises when June 6 rolls around. As we wait for the keynote event, we thought we'd share some iOS 16 wishlist items from MacRumors readers, because who knows? We just might...
Read Full Article289 comments
a16 5nm m2 3nm feature 2

Alleged Apple Chip Plans Suggest 'A16' Will Stick With 5nm, 'M2' to Make Jump to 3nm Instead

Friday May 27, 2022 6:54 am PDT by
The "A16" chip for the iPhone will reportedly be manufactured with the same process as the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic, with Apple saving a bigger performance leap for the "M2" chip designed for its next-generation Macs. Meanwhile, the company is working on a "final" M1 chip variant that uses more powerful cores from the A15, according to the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro." In a thread on...
Read Full Article173 comments
amazon cloud cam

Amazon to Permanently Disable Cloud Cam, Offers Affected Customers a Free Blink Mini and/or Echo

Friday May 27, 2022 2:05 pm PDT by
Amazon today announced that it is dropping support for its Cloud Cam indoor security camera, which launched in 2017. In an email, Amazon said customers will no longer be able to use the Cloud Cam and all companion apps starting December 2, 2022. Cloud Cam users will be able to download any video recordings until December 2, 2022, at which point all video history will be deleted, according to ...
Read Full Article61 comments