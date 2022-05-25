Live-Action 'Speed Racer' Series Coming to Apple TV+
Apple has picked up a live-action "Speed Racer" series for Apple TV+, reports Variety. The series has reportedly been in the works for years now, and will be executive produced by J.J. Abrams.
"Speed Racer" is a Japanese automobile racing media franchise that originated in 1966 as a manga, and it was then adapted into an anime in 1967. It follows the adventures of titular character Speed Racer and his Mach 5 car. He has a team featuring his father, Pops Racer, his little brother Spritle, his pet chimpanzee Chim-Chim, and his girlfriend, Trixie.
The cartoon was previously made into a live action film in 2008, with the movie starring Emile Hirsch, but this would be the first time that it has been adapted into a live action television show.
The series will be written by Ron Fitzgerald and Hiram Martinez. Fitzgerald is known for his work on shows that include "Perry Mason," "Westworld," "Weeds," and "Friday Night Lights," while Martinez has worked on "The Last Ship," "Snowpiercer," and "Get Shorty."
J.J. Abrams previously executive produced Apple TV+ series "Little Voice," which was discontinued after one season, as well as "Lisey's Story." He will also serve as executive producer on upcoming Apple TV+ show "My Glory Was I Had Such Friends."
Popular Stories
With around four months to go before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup, the overwhelming majority of rumors related to the new devices so far have focused on the iPhone 14 Pro, rather than the standard iPhone 14 – leading to questions about how different the iPhone 14 will actually be from its predecessor, the iPhone 13.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected...
The iPhone 14 will feature a more expensive "high-end" front-facing camera with autofocus, partly made in South Korea for the first time, ET News reports.
Apple reportedly ousted a Chinese candidate to choose LG Innotek, a South Korean company, to supply the iPhone 14's front-facing camera alongside Japan's Sharp. The company is said to have originally planned to switch to LG for the iPhone...
Last year's iPhone 13 Pro models were the first of Apple's smartphones to come with 120Hz ProMotion displays, and while the two iPhone 14 Pro models will continue to feature the technology, their screens could well boast expanded refresh rate variability this time round.
To bring ProMotion displays to the iPhone 13 Pro models, Apple adopted LTPO panel technology with variable refresh...
Apple has silently increased the price of its Apple Music subscription for college students in several countries, with the company emailing students informing them their subscription would be slightly increasing in price moving forward. The price change is not widespread and, based on MacRumors' findings, will impact Apple Music student subscribers in but not limited to Australia, the...
Apple is one of several companies that have held talks with Electronic Arts (EA) about a potential purchase, according to a new report from Puck.
EA has spoken to several "potential suitors," including Apple, Amazon, and Disney as it looks for a merger arrangement. Apple and the other companies declined to comment, and the status of the talks is not known at this time, but Apple does have an ...
Sony this week came out with an updated version of its popular over-ear noise canceling headphones, so we picked up a pair to compare them to the AirPods Max to see which headphones are better and whether it's worth buying the $400 WH-1000XM5 from Sony over Apple's $549 AirPods Max.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. First of all, the AirPods Max win out when it comes ...