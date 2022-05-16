Apple Shares 'For All Mankind' Season 3 Trailer

The third season of popular Apple TV+ series "For All Mankind" is set to premiere on Friday, June 10, and ahead of that date, Apple has shared the trailer for the new season.

"For All Mankind" was one of the first ‌Apple TV+‌ shows that launched when the ‌Apple TV+‌ service launched in November 2020, and it has continued to be popular with viewers.

The series imagines what the world might be like if the global space race never ended and the space program had remained a priority in the United States. The initial season saw a Russian cosmonaut making it to the moon first, devastating morale at NASA and pushing the U.S. to catch up.

The second season jumped forward a decade, picking up in 1983 at the height of the cold war with the United States and USSR fighting over resources available on the moon. Season three introduces a second time jump, moving on to the early 1990s with the US and the Soviet Union racing to get to Mars.

The propulsive new season of the alternate-reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early '90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: Mars. The Red Planet becomes the new front in the space race not only for the US and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.

Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt are all returning for season three.

After the first episode of season three debuts on June 10, new episodes will follow each Friday.