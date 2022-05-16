Amazon Freevee Service Now Available on Apple TV

Amazon Freevee, aka the ad-supported video service that used to be called IMDb TV, now has an app that's available on the App Store for the Apple TV (via Variety).



According to Amazon's website, Freevee is an ad-supported streaming video service that is available in the United States. It is separate from Amazon Prime Video, which requires an Amazon Prime subscription, and it is entirely free to watch. There is no option to skip ads or turn off ads with Freevee.

Freevee offers movies, shows, Freevee Originals, and live 24/7 entertainment channels. Some of the available original shows include "Troppo," "Judy Justice," and "Bosch: Legacy," plus it has popular movies that are shown with ads.

The Freevee app can be downloaded on the ‌Apple TV‌ starting today, and it is also available on the iPhone and iPad as well as other set-top boxes and consoles.