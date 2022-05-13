Bloomberg Confirms Apple is Testing iPhones With USB-C Ports

Apple is indeed testing iPhones that are equipped with USB-C ports instead of Lightning ports, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple does not plan to make the switch from Lightning to USB-C until 2023 at the earliest, with this year's iPhones continuing to offer a Lightning port.



We first heard about a potential swap to USB-C from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who earlier this week said that Apple was planning to abandon the Lightning port in favor of a USB-C port in the 2023 iPhone 15 models.

There have been endless rumors about Apple adopting USB-C ports over the years, especially after Apple started using USB-C for the iPad lineup, but so far, Apple has stuck with Lightning for the ‌iPhone‌.

Apple may be planning to swap because of legal requirements that could be implemented in Europe. The European Union is working on legislation that would require Apple to use USB-C technology across its product lineup, on iPhones, iPads, and AirPods.

All devices sold in Europe would need to have a universal USB-C port should the legislation be passed, so Apple would need to ship special USB-C ‌iPhone‌ models in Europe or simply make the swap to Lightning worldwide.

USB-C ports would allow for faster charging speeds and quicker data transfers, plus it would bring the ‌iPhone‌ in line with the Mac and ‌iPad‌ models that already use USB-C.

If Apple does transition to USB-C, Gurman says that the company will come out with an adapter that would let USB-C iPhones connect to accessories that have Lightning ports.