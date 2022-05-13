Bloomberg Confirms Apple is Testing iPhones With USB-C Ports
Apple is indeed testing iPhones that are equipped with USB-C ports instead of Lightning ports, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple does not plan to make the switch from Lightning to USB-C until 2023 at the earliest, with this year's iPhones continuing to offer a Lightning port.
We first heard about a potential swap to USB-C from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who earlier this week said that Apple was planning to abandon the Lightning port in favor of a USB-C port in the 2023 iPhone 15 models.
There have been endless rumors about Apple adopting USB-C ports over the years, especially after Apple started using USB-C for the iPad lineup, but so far, Apple has stuck with Lightning for the iPhone.
Apple may be planning to swap because of legal requirements that could be implemented in Europe. The European Union is working on legislation that would require Apple to use USB-C technology across its product lineup, on iPhones, iPads, and AirPods.
All devices sold in Europe would need to have a universal USB-C port should the legislation be passed, so Apple would need to ship special USB-C iPhone models in Europe or simply make the swap to Lightning worldwide.
USB-C ports would allow for faster charging speeds and quicker data transfers, plus it would bring the iPhone in line with the Mac and iPad models that already use USB-C.
If Apple does transition to USB-C, Gurman says that the company will come out with an adapter that would let USB-C iPhones connect to accessories that have Lightning ports.
Popular Stories
Apple today released a new 4E71 firmware update for the AirPods 2, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro, up from the 4C165 firmware that was released back in December. Apple has also released new 4E71 firmware for the AirPods 3, up from the 4C170 firmware that was released in January.
Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, so we don't...
It's been over 200 days since Apple debuted its redesigned MacBook Pro lineup. Offered in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes, the new-look MacBooks wowed Apple fans and creative pros alike with their powerful custom Apple silicon, mini-LED screen, and multiple connectivity options. But there are still some things you can't do with a MacBook Pro. Here are five features some Mac users are still...
Apple has launched a special limited-time offer for iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad trade-in that offers customers additional credit when trading in their only device for a new one.
The offer is being run in several countries including the US, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China, India, and France. In the UK, Apple is offering up to £50 of extra trade-in credit...
Apple will ditch its proprietary Lightning port and switch to USB-C on all or possibly some models of the iPhone 15 lineup destined to launch in the second half of 2023, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today. Since the iPhone 5, Apple has kept the Lightning port on the iPhone, despite much of the industry moving to USB-C. In a tweet today, Kuo said that the latest supply chain survey...
Apple today announced that it is officially discontinuing the iPod touch, an out of date accessory that has been replaced by other devices like the iPhone and the iPad. Apple says that it is eliminating the iPod touch because its capabilities are available across Apple's product lineup. The iPod touch is the last remaining device in the iPod lineup, and it has not been updated since May...
Apple is planning to release the second-generation AirPods Pro this fall, rumored to feature a new design, improved audio quality, and some possible health integration, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
As Gurman writes in his latest Power On newsletter:
Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall. The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already...
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will be available in a refreshed range of color options, including an all-new purple color, according to a recent rumor.
The claim comes from a post on Chinese social media site Weibo by an unverified source and purports to reveal the full range of color options for Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Compared to the selection of color...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will feature slightly larger screen sizes compared to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to information shared by display industry consultant Ross Young.
When measured as a standard rectangular shape, Young said the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.12-inch screen, compared to a 6.06-inch screen on the iPhone 13 Pro....
If you hate cord clutter, then you're going to want to watch our latest YouTube video, which highlights Mission's USB Power Cable for the Apple TV because it lets you plug Apple's set-top box right into a USB port on your TV.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Priced at $24.99, the USB Power Cable from Mission is a neat little accessory that lets you do away with your ...