Universal Control No Longer in Beta in macOS Monterey 12.4 and iPadOS 15.5

Universal Control is no longer a "beta" feature, with the beta labeling removed in the macOS Monterey 12.4 and iPadOS 15.5 release candidate versions that were seeded to developers and public beta testers earlier today.



Apple in March released Universal Control as part of macOS Monterey 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4, and since launch, it has had a beta label as Apple has worked to iron out bugs and clear up any minor issues.

Under System Preferences > Displays > ‌Universal Control‌, the beta labeling next to the ‌Universal Control‌ options has been removed. Likewise, there is no longer a beta label on the iPad under System Preferences > AirPlay > Handoff > Cursor and Keyboard.

No more beta tag on Universal Control in the Monterey 12.4 RC! Nice! pic.twitter.com/wbY8onRHNI — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) May 12, 2022

‌Universal Control‌ is designed to allow you to use a single mouse/trackpad and keyboard across multiple Macs and iPads, with the feature designed to work automatically with ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.3 and later and iPadOS 15.4 or later.

Though ‌Universal Control‌ has been available in a beta capacity, it has worked well for users, which is why Apple has been able to remove the beta labeling just a couple months after the feature first launched.