Apple Seeds iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 Release Candidates to Developers and Public Beta Testers

Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 updates to developers and public beta testers for testing purposes, with the new software coming one week following the release of the fourth betas.



Developers can download iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. Public beta testers can get the profile from Apple's beta testing website.

iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 are minor updates compared to prior iOS 15 point releases, and there are a limited number of changes. Apple may be releasing an Apple Classical app at some point in the near future and there are references to it in the beta, but it is not yet available. Apple is using the iOS 15.5 update to lay the groundwork for functionality that will let developers of "reader" apps add a link to an external website for the purpose of signing up for and managing accounts outside of the App Store.

There are also minor changes to Apple Pay Cash, with Apple adding Request and Send options, and Apple is making some changes to the iTunes Pass that used to be available in the Wallet app. Apple's official release notes for the update are below:

iOS 15.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

- Wallet now enables Apple Cash customers to send and request money from their Apple Cash card

- Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your iPhone and automatically delete older ones

- Fixes an issue where home automations, triggered by people arriving or leaving, may fail

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

iOS 15.5 will likely see a public launch next week.