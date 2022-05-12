Apple Seeds macOS Monterey 12.4 Release Candidate to Developers

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new update coming a week after the release of the fourth macOS Monterey 12.4 beta.



Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

When paired with a Studio Display, ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.4 supports new 15.5 Studio Display firmware, which improves the quality of the webcam on the machine. According to Apple's release notes, the Studio Display firmware refines camera tuning, offering improved noise reduction, contrast, and framing.

There's also an update for the Podcasts app, with Apple adding a setting that limits the number of episodes stored on a Mac and automatically deletes older ones.