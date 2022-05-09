BMW Shipping New Cars Temporarily Without Apple CarPlay

BMW is temporarily shipping new cars without Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality due to the automaker changing its chip supplier (via Automotive News Europe).



The new chips built into many BMWs manufactured this year require updated software to be able to run Apple ‌CarPlay‌ and Android Auto. BMW customers who receive a new car without ‌CarPlay‌ are being asked by dealerships to wait for an over-the-air update that will enable the functionality "by the end of June at the latest."

It is not clear how many BMW models are affected, but a large number of customers in the U.S., Italy, Spain, the UK, and France have posted online about their new vehicles being delivered without ‌CarPlay‌. Affected models include the code "6P1" in their specification.

While some BMW owners will have to miss out on ‌CarPlay‌ functionality for a temporary period, BMW is switching chip suppliers to strengthen its supply chain in the long term amid the continued impact of the global chip shortage, which could reduce component shortages in the second half of the year.

BMW offers one of the most integrated experiences with Apple's ecosystem, with support for Digital Key, Ultra Wideband Digital Key Plus, and a feature-rich dual-screen wireless CarPlay experience. BMW only started offering CarPlay in 2016 and came under fire for charging a $80 per year fee for access to it, before reneging on the subscription following negative feedback.