Second-Generation AirPods Pro Rumored to Launch This Fall, New AirPods Max Colors Also in the Works
Apple is planning to release the second-generation AirPods Pro this fall, rumored to feature a new design, improved audio quality, and some possible health integration, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
As Gurman writes in his latest Power On newsletter:
Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall. The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already probably in trouble for some early adopters. Also look out for an AirPods Max refresh with new colors (and, we hope, a price drop—$550 is absurd for those headphones).
The AirPods Pro have not been refreshed since their launch in 2019, and multiple rumors have suggested a launch this year. Gurman's claim of a fall launch lines up with information previously shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said a launch would occur in the second half of the year. The new AirPods Pro could feature a more compact design that sees away with the stem, coupled with a new charging case and lossless audio support over a new protocol.
As for the AirPods Max, Apple is not expected to be working on a second-generation model of the over-ear headphones that launched in December 2020. Instead, Apple is thought to be working on new color options. Today, Gurman said that the new colors are still being worked on but stopped short of offering a timeline for when they could launch.
