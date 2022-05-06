Video: Playing Fortnite on an iPad With Xbox Cloud Gaming

by

If you've been missing Fortnite on the iPhone and the iPad during the Apple vs. Epic Games legal battle, Microsoft has good news for you - the Xbox Cloud Gaming service now supports Fortnite, which means you can play on your iOS device using Safari or another browser.


In our latest YouTube video, we thought we'd check out Fortnite through the Xbox Cloud Gaming service to see how it works, what the gameplay experience is like, and whether it's a suitable substitute for a native app.

Fortnite is the first free-to-play game available through the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, which means there's no cost at all to play. All you need is a Microsoft account that's linked to your ‌Epic Games‌ account and you can log in and play right alongside your friends.

It's Fortnite, so there are, of course, plenty of in-app purchases to be had, but the core gameplay experience is entirely free. Xbox Cloud Gaming is available in 26 countries and while it's still operating in a beta capacity, gameplay is not bad at all.

There's a small amount of input lag playing Fortnite, but that may vary depending on your location and your connection speed. It does impact first person shooter games like Fortnite, but ultimately, we were able to navigate and play without issue.

You can play using touch-based controls right on the ‌iPhone‌ or the ‌iPad‌, or you can connect a controller for a more console-like gameplay experience.

It's worth noting that Nvidia's GeForce NOW service is also working on a browser-based version of Fortnite that's currently in closed beta, but Microsoft's version is available now to everyone. We did try Fortnite through GeForce NOW, and it's a very similar gaming experience.

All in all, if you want to play Fortnite on ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ while on the go, or if an iOS device is your only device, the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform is a viable solution that's worth checking out.

Have you played Fortnite through Xbox Cloud Gaming? Let us know what you thought of the experience in the comments below.

Tags: Microsoft, Xbox, Fortnite

Top Rated Comments

mrat93 Avatar
mrat93
56 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
I was honestly blown away by how responsive the touch screen controls were. Quality didn’t look grainy and I think the untrained eye wouldn’t notice the lag.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
techfreak23 Avatar
techfreak23
42 minutes ago at 01:34 pm
I don't even play FPS games competitively, but I notice any kind of input lag. For someone like me, campaign or arcade games work well enough through the cloud, but not fast paced FPS games.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
