Qualcomm's M1 Rival to Be Available in PCs by Late 2023

by

Qualcomm's answer to Apple silicon will be available in devices by late 2023, the company's CEO said earlier this week (via Tom's Hardware).

new m1 chip
In November last year, Qualcomm announced plans to build next-generation Arm-based System on Chips (SoCs), designed to rival Apple's M-series chips, for the PC market. The chips are "designed to set the performance benchmark for Windows PCs" and are being developed by the Nuvia team. Qualcomm said that it will directly compete with Apple's M-series chips, including the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max, and hopes to lead the industry for "sustained performance and battery life."

During the company's latest earnings call earlier this week, Qualcomm President and CEO Christian Amon said that the Nuvia team was progressing toward its goal of developing a significant leap forward for Arm processors. Amon added that the first Nuvia-designed processor will be "going after the performance tier" and that Nuvia-powered Windows laptops are on track to be available to customers by late 2023.

The timing seems to indicate a slight delay compared to the original 2023 timeframe set out by Qualcomm last year. The company previously said that sample Nuvia chips would be available to device manufacturers by August 2022, but now that expectation has been broadened to the second half of 2022, with particular emphasis on the debut of the first consumer Nuvia devices in "late" 2023.

Qualcomm acquired Nuvia, a chip startup company founded by ex-Apple chip designers, for $1.4 billion in January 2021. The former Apple engineers wanted to create Arm-based SoCs specifically for servers and target the always-connected PC (ACPC) market with a chip that could compete with the ‌M1‌, but now the team's aims seem to have been significantly broadened.

By late 2023, Apple is expected to be well into its M2 series of chips. The company may have even introduced the first M3 chips by the time the first Nuvia chips come to market.

adamw Avatar
adamw
23 minutes ago at 09:07 am
Competition is a good thing... It should spur Apple to innovate more, increase performance and efficiency of the Apple Silicon chips, and should help keep prices lower. Having more support for ARM processors in various chips should help developers look to increase support for native ARM processors in their software more.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jimmdean Avatar
Jimmdean
8 minutes ago at 09:23 am
Intel rival, not Apple. Other chips designed have existed forever and Apple still maintains its market share. But Intel and AMD should be at least a little worried - Qualcomm is certainly not doing this for an OS other than Windows.

Their statement that they are shooting to compete against Apple is very telling though - they see them as #1. That has to hurt for Intel.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
19 minutes ago at 09:12 am
in 2023-2024, Apple will be far ahead. Qualcomm CEO needs to know Apple is already working on M2 and M3 Apple Silicon Chip, ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
19 minutes ago at 09:12 am

Translation.

2024'ish
And 2026 before they're competitive with maybe M2, and it still won't be power consumption competitive.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Luap Avatar
Luap
16 minutes ago at 09:14 am
By which time Apple will have an M5XproGTiMax Rev 2 out.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KPOM Avatar
KPOM
13 minutes ago at 09:18 am
This should mean that Microsoft will continue to improve Windows on ARM.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
