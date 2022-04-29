Apple Was the Only Top Smartphone Vendor to Increase Shipments Year-Over-Year Last Quarter

Apple was the only top smartphone maker that saw a year-over-year increase in shipments in the last quarter, while Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, and others saw steep declines in their respective mobile smartphones.



Apple yesterday announced record earnings for the March quarter, with more than $97 billion in revenue, beating expectations. Following the results, Strategy Analytics, Canalys, and IDC have shared their reports of smartphone shipments for the last quarter. They all differ in exact numbers and estimates, but across all three reports, Apple was the only maker to have experienced growth in the last quarter.



Per information by Canalys, Apple saw growth of 8% compared to the same quarter last year, now taking up 18% of the total market share. Apple still lags behind Samsung in its overall market share, but Samsung saw a decline of 4% in the last quarter. Strategy Analytics reports that other Android smartphone makers, such as Oppo and Vivo, saw 29% and 30% drops in their market share.

Apple in the last quarter said the iPhone grew over 5% year-over-year, accounting for $50.6 billion despite ongoing supply constraints. Apple CEO Tim Cook says that demand for the iPhone 13 lineup remains strong and expects demand to continue. Apple has been dealing with ongoing supply chain issues, caused by new COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns in mainland China. Apple is expecting the supply chain issues to continue into the next quarter.