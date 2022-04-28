EU to Accuse Apple of Unfairly Blocking Third-Party Access to NFC Payment Technology on iPhone
Apple will be accused of breaking EU law by unfairly limiting access of its mobile payment system on iPhone to third-party service providers, such as PayPal and Venmo, according to the Financial Times, citing sources familiar with the matter.
According to the report, Apple will be accused of "unfairly blocking groups such as PayPal and leading banks from accessing its mobile wallet system" by the European Union and could face heavy penalties if the accusation moves forward. In specific, the EU is taking issue with Apple's restriction of NFC technology on the iPhone, which Apple does not allow third-party app developers to access.
By limiting access to the NFC chip, services such as PayPal, Venmo, banks, and other financial providers, are unable to provide a similar experience to that of Apple Pay for iPhone users. Apple claims that its restrictions on NFC are in place as a safeguard for user privacy and security.
The new development from the EU comes as Apple faces increasing pressure to open its iPhone to third-party app stores and possibly make iMessage a cross-platform messaging service. New details this week of the "Digital Services Act" soon planned to make its way through the European Parliament and the European Council could force Apple to open its iPhones to other app stores and sideloading, a move that CEO Tim Cook warns would fundamentally change the iPhone.
Top Rated Comments
Having uncontrolled side loaded apps on the iPhone and providing an open API to the payment system is really not what I consider a safe system I would trust with my credit cards or bank account information.
The EU doesn’t make all the right choices, but any advancements in consumer protection in modern times (within a technology/privacy context) almost exclusively come from the EU and trickle down to the US. And protections usually only come here because it merely costs corporations more to tailor the screwing-over just to us. Americans embarrassingly celebrate corporations making consumers eat dirt all while we get gaslit into defending them based on free market ideals. It explains just about every hopelessly broken policy we have in some form or another. Think cell phone companies and ridiculous phone taxes, think going to Las Vegas and paying $14.99 for the hotel with a $42 resort fee and $15 in taxes. Or, my personal favorite, the ad saying $1 bus fares* in huge print.
* $19.99 booking fee
Crap like this just doesn’t fly in Europe. Americans tolerate it, complain about it, but ultimately do nothing. Support opening everything unless there is a white paper articulating why it MUSTN’T be.