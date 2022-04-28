Apple Expected to Announce Record-Breaking March Quarter
Apple is set to report financial results for the second quarter of the 2022 fiscal year later today, and Wall Street is expecting record-breaking figures.
On average, analysts forecast that Apple will set a new March quarter record for the company with revenue of $93.9 billion, according to Yahoo Finance. This revenue growth is expected to come from the iPhone, Mac, Services, and Wearables, while iPad revenue is expected to be relatively flat, according to estimates compiled by Philip Elmer-DeWitt.
Apple's revenue over the last five March quarters:
- 2022 (Estimated): $93.9 billion
- 2021: $89.6 billion
- 2020: $58.3 billion
- 2019: $58.0 billion
- 2018: $61.1 billion
Apple's second quarter ran from December 26 through March 26, according to the company's fiscal calendar. During this period, Apple launched its all-new Mac Studio desktop computer and Studio Display, the third-generation iPhone SE, the fifth-generation iPad Air, and new green color options for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.
Apple will report its earnings results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. Apple's CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will discuss the results on a conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time today, and MacRumors will have live coverage of the remarks.
Popular Stories
The iPhone 14 models will deviate further from the iPhone 14 Pro models with different chips and Wide cameras, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman supported a range of rumors about the iPhone 14 lineup and affirmed that Apple is still working on satellite connectivity features. Gurman outlined how Apple is aiming to further differentiate its Pro...
Two new smart water bottles from HidrateSpark are now being sold in Apple's online and retail stores, allowing users to automatically track their water intake and sync it to Apple Health.
The $80 HidrateSpark PRO STEEL, available in silver or black, is a vacuum-insulated 32-ounce water bottle with both chug and straw lids and an LED puck at the base that lights up in customizable colors and...
Last week, we compared the Apple Studio Display to the much cheaper and feature rich Samsung M8 Display, and the comparison was popular with MacRumors readers, so we thought we'd pit the Studio Display against yet another competing option, Dell's UltraSharp 27-inch "U2723QE" 4K USB-C Hub Monitor.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Priced at $655 on sale, Dell's...
Wednesday April 27, 2022 6:00 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple today announced that it has officially launched its Self Service Repair program, letting United States customers repair their iPhones from their homes. To do the repairs, Apple is offering a $49 rental kit that consists of all the tools needed to repair an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 lineup model and the third-generation iPhone SE, and possibly unexpectedly, the kit is rather large. On its ...
Amazon this week has introduced a slate of deals on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with markdowns hitting every configuration of the 2021 tablet. You'll find the full list of sales below, with prices reaching as much as $399 off these devices.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
A vital iPhone, iPad, and MacBook feature is set to come to the Apple Watch this year as part of watchOS 9, according to a recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
watchOS 9, the next major version of the Apple Watch's operating system, will reportedly introduce Low Power Mode. Low Power Mode will allegedly be distinct from the existing Power Reserve mode on the Apple Watch. Power Reserve ...
The "Pixel Watch," Google's first flagship smartwatch aimed to become a competitor for the Apple Watch, has leaked online after a Google employee who had access to the unreleased watch apparently left it behind at a bar.
The images were shared with Android Central, which stated at the time that it had received the pictures from a source who had found the watch at a restaurant. Thanks to a Red...
Apple is already working on an iMac that features the "M3" Apple silicon chip, alongside development on at least nine new Macs that feature the company's next-generation of Apple silicon, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported.
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman has said that work on an iMac with an M3 chip is already underway, but specific details of the iMac, including...
Apple today released new beta firmware for the Studio Display, which is available to Studio Display users who have the macOS Monterey 12.4 beta installed on their Macs. The updated firmware includes a fix for the webcam, so we thought we'd take a quick look to see the tweaks in action.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Prior to the launch of the Studio Display, review...
Top Rated Comments
Also a big difference between revenues, profit, money in the bank, and market cap.