The first reviews of Apple's newly-introduced Green and Alpine Green color options for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have now been shared by various media outlets and YouTubers, and the general consensus is that the new shades are very saturated compared to similar colors from other smartphone makers, but still make for a subtle color option overall.

green iphone 13 iphone 13 pro engadgetImage via Engadget

The new green color options for the ‌iPhone 13‌ and the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ follow the introduction of the Purple iPhone 12 last year. Green for the ‌iPhone 13‌‌ and ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌ mini is a dark, forest-like green, while the Alpine Green for the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max is lighter. ZDNet's Jason Cipriani commented:

The iPhone 13's green color is glossy, like the rest of the color options, and looks more like a camouflage green to my eyes. It's as dark as the photos on Apple's website look, but perhaps slightly more vibrant.

[...]

As with the rest of the color options for the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, Alpine Green has a matte finish to it. It's a lighter version of camouflage green. I can't decide which color I like more, Sierra Blue or Alpine Green.

The Verge's Allison Johnson said that the new green shades are both better than the green color offered with the Samsung Galaxy S22:

The regular green on the standard iPhone is a little more saturated, more Kelly green than I was expecting. It also makes the Apple logo stand out more than I like. Alpine green is a bit softer and more muted. And sitting side by side by side, they both make the green S22 look much less green than I thought it was and more of a deep blue-green.

[...]

In any case, a green phone just looks different, but not in an attention-hungry kind of way. It's a subtle statement, something that makes you wonder about the person carrying it...

[...]

Anyway, the iPhone 13 Pro is the current best green phone, followed by the standard iPhone 13, and the Galaxy S22 ranks third.

Similarly, Engadget's Cherlynn Low compared the new green iPhones to the Sage Pixel 5 and the "Mostly Black" Pixel 5a, but ultimately concluded that the Midnight Green of the iPhone 11 Pro was better than Apple's new offerings.

Apple continues to sell the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ in all of its other colors, including Black, White, Blue, Green, and (PRODUCT)RED. Pricing starts at $699 for the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini and $999 for the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ in the United States. Pre-orders of the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ in Green and Alpine Green opened earlier today.

Videos

Related Roundups: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 13 (Neutral), iPhone 13 Pro (Neutral)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

RandyK92010 Avatar
RandyK92010
2 hours ago at 06:28 am
And the first thing you do is get a case and never see the color again!
Score: 23 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Superhappytree Avatar
Superhappytree
1 hour ago at 06:39 am
I could’ve done all these reviews for them but with this single ultimate review: It’s the same phone but green. The end.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
robvalentine Avatar
robvalentine
2 hours ago at 06:28 am
Man if only the green pro was available at launch, so much nicer than the sierra blue...
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
robvalentine Avatar
robvalentine
1 hour ago at 06:32 am

And the first thing you do is get a case and never see the color again!
I usually use a clear case...
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cwkoller5 Avatar
cwkoller5
1 hour ago at 06:46 am
Get ready, Green Bay...

Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ElCidRo Avatar
ElCidRo
2 hours ago at 06:31 am
I really wanted the green one. I loved the Midnight Green on the 11 Pro. I got the white, which has a nice Star Trek look going for it. But if I had the choice, I would have gone for this Green.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

march 2022 event coverage

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Studio, and More

Tuesday March 8, 2022 9:01 am PST by
Apple's virtual "Peek Performance" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, as well as at least one new Mac model. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates ...
Read Full Article1476 comments
macbook air rounded mock orange

Kuo: 2022 MacBook Air to Feature M1 Chip, More Color Options and All-New Design

Tuesday March 8, 2022 4:47 pm PST by
Following today's event that saw the introduction of the Mac Studio, respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has provided some detail on the MacBook Air, another Mac product that we're expecting to see refreshed later in the year. According to Kuo, the 2022 MacBook Air will have an all-new form factor design and more color options. Previous rumors have suggested the new MacBook Air will not...
Read Full Article208 comments
f1646763971

M1 Ultra Outperforms 28-Core Intel Mac Pro in First Leaked Benchmark

Tuesday March 8, 2022 2:11 pm PST by
The first benchmark for Apple's M1 Ultra chip popped up on Geekbench following today's event, confirming that the doubled-up M1 Max is indeed able to outperform the highest-end Mac Pro as Apple claims. Labeled Mac13,2, the Mac Studio with 20-core M1 Ultra that was benchmarked earned a single-core score of 1793 and a multi-core score of 24055. Comparatively, the highest-end Mac Pro with...
Read Full Article281 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb

Face ID Dual-Hole Design to Be Limited to iPhone 14 Pro Models in 2022, But Expanding to All iPhones in 2023

Monday March 7, 2022 11:25 am PST by
Apple is planning to replace the notch in some of the iPhone 14 models that are launching this year, with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max set to gain a design that features a pill-shaped cutout that will house the Face ID elements and a second hole for the selfie camera. We've heard this rumor multiple times before, but display analyst Ross Young today reiterated his expectations for the...
Read Full Article117 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced Today in Just Over Seven Minutes

Tuesday March 8, 2022 12:54 pm PST by
Today's "Peek Performance" event was more exciting than we initially thought it would be, with Apple debuting a new Mac Studio machine and Studio Display alongside a 5G version of the iPhone SE with A15 chip and an M1 iPad Air with 5G chip. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple an hour to go over all of today's announcements, but we've summarized all of the ...
Read Full Article144 comments
m2 feature purple

Updated Mac Mini Still Coming With M2 and M2 Pro Chips

Wednesday March 9, 2022 3:53 pm PST by
Prior to yesterday's spring event, rumors suggested that Apple might unveil a new Mac mini, but instead we got the all-new Mac Studio, which is something of a mix between a Mac mini and a Mac Pro. Apple isn't phasing out the Mac mini with the debut of the Mac Studio, and a new version is still in the works. The Mac Studio uses the M1 Max and new M1 Ultra chips, but for the next Mac mini, 9to5...
Read Full Article247 comments
Apple iPhone13 family lineup 220308 2

Apple Unveils New iPhone 13 'Green' and iPhone 13 Pro 'Alpine Green' Colors

Tuesday March 8, 2022 10:09 am PST by
Apple debuted two new iPhone 13 colors at its "Peek Performance" digital event today, offering the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in a new "green" and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in "alpine green." "People love the design of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, and we're excited to unveil the stunning new alpine green and green finishes, which join the wide range of beautiful colors on the...
Read Full Article51 comments
f1646764298

Apple Announces 'M1 Ultra' Chip With 20-Core CPU, Up to 64-Core GPU, and Support for 128GB of Memory

Tuesday March 8, 2022 10:28 am PST by
Apple today announced the M1 Ultra chip, the third iteration to the M1 family, and it represents the next "breakthrough" for Apple Silicon. M1 Ultra consists of two M1 Max chips connected with die-to-die technology called "UltraFusion." The new highest-end chip of Apple Silicon features 114 billion transistors, with higher support for bandwidth memory at 800GB/s. "M1 Ultra is another...
Read Full Article105 comments
iPhone SE 3 stacked

Third-Generation iPhone SE Features Increased 4GB of RAM

Wednesday March 9, 2022 11:15 am PST by
Apple this week unveiled a third-generation iPhone SE, with key new features being an A15 chip, 5G support, longer battery life, camera enhancements, and more durable glass. While not advertised by Apple, the new iPhone SE also features more RAM. With assistance from developer Moritz Sternemann, MacRumors has confirmed that the third-generation iPhone SE features 4GB of RAM, compared to 3GB...
Read Full Article88 comments