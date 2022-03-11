The first reviews of Apple's newly-introduced Green and Alpine Green color options for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have now been shared by various media outlets and YouTubers, and the general consensus is that the new shades are very saturated compared to similar colors from other smartphone makers, but still make for a subtle color option overall.

Image via Image via Engadget

The iPhone 13's green color is glossy, like the rest of the color options, and looks more like a camouflage green to my eyes. It's as dark as the photos on Apple's website look, but perhaps slightly more vibrant. [...] As with the rest of the color options for the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, Alpine Green has a matte finish to it. It's a lighter version of camouflage green. I can't decide which color I like more, Sierra Blue or Alpine Green.

The new green color options for the ‌iPhone 13‌ and the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ follow the introduction of the Purple iPhone 12 last year. Green for the ‌iPhone 13‌‌ and ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌ mini is a dark, forest-like green, while the Alpine Green for the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max is lighter. ZDNet 's Jason Cipriani commented:

The Verge's Allison Johnson said that the new green shades are both better than the green color offered with the Samsung Galaxy S22:

The regular green on the standard iPhone is a little more saturated, more Kelly green than I was expecting. It also makes the Apple logo stand out more than I like. Alpine green is a bit softer and more muted. And sitting side by side by side, they both make the green S22 look much less green than I thought it was and more of a deep blue-green. [...] In any case, a green phone just looks different, but not in an attention-hungry kind of way. It's a subtle statement, something that makes you wonder about the person carrying it... [...] Anyway, the iPhone 13 Pro is the current best green phone, followed by the standard iPhone 13, and the Galaxy S22 ranks third.

Similarly, Engadget's Cherlynn Low compared the new green iPhones to the Sage Pixel 5 and the "Mostly Black" Pixel 5a, but ultimately concluded that the Midnight Green of the iPhone 11 Pro was better than Apple's new offerings.



Apple continues to sell the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ in all of its other colors, including Black, White, Blue, Green, and (PRODUCT)RED. Pricing starts at $699 for the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini and $999 for the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ in the United States. Pre-orders of the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ in Green and Alpine Green opened earlier today.



Videos