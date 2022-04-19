iPhone Production 'Proceeding Well' in Chinese City of Zhengzhou Despite New Lockdowns and Restrictions
iPhone production in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou is "proceeding well" despite lockdowns and restrictions being imposed in the area, according to managers at Foxconn cited by Henan Daily (via Bloomberg).
Following in the footsteps of Shanghai, Zhengzhou has decided to impose new restrictions, including lockdowns and mass COVID-19 testing. Despite this, Foxconn's massive assembly plant in the city, nicknamed by locals the "iPhone City," is seeing limited disruptions, with the production of Apple devices proceeding as usual.
"Production at the Foxconn campus is proceeding well with some 200,000 workers," the newspaper said, citing Foxconn managers within the compound. The Taiwanese company is cooperating with local government and putting measures in place to ensure worker safety. "The supply lines haven't been affected by Covid."
The restrictions were first imposed last week and come amid a continued constrained supply chain. At the moment, iPad and iPhone supplies seem to be uninterrupted, but Apple's Mac line continues to face supply chain issues and delays for customers. Two Apple suppliers, Pegatron and Quanta, recently said they would suspend production of Apple devices due to the new lockdowns and restrictions.
