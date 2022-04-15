China Implements Lockdowns Near Main Foxconn iPhone Manufacturing Plant

by

Zhengzhou city in China today implemented lockdowns near Foxconn's main iPhone manufacturing facilities, which could ultimately impact Apple's supply chain, reports Bloomberg.

Apple Vs Foxconn Feature 2
Some areas in the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone have been placed under quarantine effective immediately, and people in the area must stay in their homes and are not permitted to leave. The Airport Economy Zone is where Foxconn's largest ‌iPhone‌ assembly plant is located, and the lockdown comes after employees have been undergoing mandatory Covid testing.

China has been implementing rolling lockdowns in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and these efforts could have an impact on Apple device manufacturing. At this time, there appear to be no ‌iPhone‌ or iPad delays, but Apple has been battling MacBook Pro shortages. Apple suppliers Pegatron and Quanta have also recently halted production in eastern China due to Covid restrictions.

Back in March, Foxconn was forced to suspend production for several days in Shenzhen following a city-wide lockdown that prevented residents from leaving their homes. The shutdown lasted just a couple of days before Foxconn was able to resume production, with employees living and working at the factory in bubble arrangements.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: Foxconn

Popular Stories

Apple Shot on iPhone macro Ashley Lee

Apple Reveals Winning 'Shot on iPhone' Macro Challenge Photos

Wednesday April 13, 2022 6:28 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled the 10 winning photos from the Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge that the company launched earlier this year. "Strawberry in Soda" by Ashley Lee, from San Francisco, U.S.A. Entrants were able to submit unedited macro photos shot on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max straight from the camera, but photos edited through Apple's Photos app or third-party software were...
Read Full Article52 comments
apple watch series 6 product red back

New Apple Watch Health Features Coming This Year, but Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar Sensors Delayed

Tuesday April 12, 2022 5:45 am PDT by
Apple is still planning to add body temperature monitoring and new health features to the Apple Watch this year, despite experiencing development problems with blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring, in addition to multiple new features in the iPhone's Health app, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple has reportedly been working on an updated sensor for the Apple Watch that is...
Read Full Article116 comments
facebook meta

Meta Plans to Take a Nearly 50% Commission on Purchases Made Inside the 'Metaverse' Despite Complaining About Apple's 30% App Store Cut

Wednesday April 13, 2022 5:03 am PDT by
Meta, better known as Facebook, plans to take a nearly 50% commission on digital asset purchases made inside the "metaverse," the company has revealed, months after it had complained about the maximum 30% cut that Apple takes for purchases through the App Store. This week, Meta announced new ways it's allowing creators to monetize and earn money from the "metaverse." One way it's enabling...
Read Full Article233 comments
m1 mac mini screen

Unreleased Mac Mini Spotted in Latest Studio Display Firmware

Tuesday April 12, 2022 3:01 am PDT by
An unreleased Mac mini has been spotted within code of the latest Studio Display firmware, adding credence to rumors that Apple is working on an updated Mac mini that could debut sometime this year. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith revealed on Twitter that within iOS 15.4 for the Studio Display, a reference to "Macmini10,1" has been found. That model identifier does not match any existing...
Read Full Article170 comments
apple 35w dual usb c ports charger images

Apple's Rumored Dual USB-C Port Charger Allegedly Shown in Leaked Images

Monday April 11, 2022 7:52 pm PDT by
ChargerLAB today shared alleged images of Apple's unreleased 35W power adapter with dual USB-C ports, providing a first look at the accessory's potential design. The images suggest that the charger will have a compact design with side-by-side USB-C ports, foldable prongs, and circular indents that would provide extra grip for removing the charger from a power outlet. 35W would be suitable...
Read Full Article114 comments
tim cook mark zuckerberg

Apple Says Plan for Nearly 50% Commission on Metaverse Purchases 'Lays Bare Meta's Hypocrisy'

Thursday April 14, 2022 5:21 am PDT by
Apple has responded to Meta's plan to take a nearly 50% commission for digital asset purchases made inside the metaverse after complaining about fees in the App Store, calling the decision hypocritical. Yesterday, it was revealed that Meta, more commonly known as Facebook, plans to take a steep 47.5% commission for digital asset purchases made inside the so-called "metaverse." The 47.5%...
Read Full Article139 comments
m1 mac mini

Apple Scraps Plans for 2022 Mac Mini

Monday April 11, 2022 2:21 am PDT by
After months of rumors about a redesigned Mac mini with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, recent reports indicate that Apple has canceled its plans for a new Mac mini in 2022. Apple has been believed to be working on a new Mac mini for some time. It updated the entry-level Mac mini with the M1 chip in November 2020, but the high-end offering is still the Space Gray model with an Intel processor...
Read Full Article
adobe after effects m1 chart

Adobe After Effects Updated With Native Apple Silicon Support, Up to 3x Faster Speeds Than High-End iMac Pro

Wednesday April 13, 2022 3:48 am PDT by
Adobe has updated its professional video editing software After Effects with native M1 support, offering customers up to 3x faster render speeds on Apple's latest Macs compared to high-end Macs with Intel processors. On M1 computers, Adobe promises up to 2x faster performance in rendering and general app responsiveness. On M1 Ultra, Apple's most high-end chip found in the Mac Studio, Adobe...
Read Full Article81 comments