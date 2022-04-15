China Implements Lockdowns Near Main Foxconn iPhone Manufacturing Plant

Zhengzhou city in China today implemented lockdowns near Foxconn's main iPhone manufacturing facilities, which could ultimately impact Apple's supply chain, reports Bloomberg.



Some areas in the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone have been placed under quarantine effective immediately, and people in the area must stay in their homes and are not permitted to leave. The Airport Economy Zone is where Foxconn's largest ‌iPhone‌ assembly plant is located, and the lockdown comes after employees have been undergoing mandatory Covid testing.

China has been implementing rolling lockdowns in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and these efforts could have an impact on Apple device manufacturing. At this time, there appear to be no ‌iPhone‌ or iPad delays, but Apple has been battling MacBook Pro shortages. Apple suppliers Pegatron and Quanta have also recently halted production in eastern China due to Covid restrictions.

Back in March, Foxconn was forced to suspend production for several days in Shenzhen following a city-wide lockdown that prevented residents from leaving their homes. The shutdown lasted just a couple of days before Foxconn was able to resume production, with employees living and working at the factory in bubble arrangements.