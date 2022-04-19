Apple Spotlights Recycling Efforts in 2022 Environmental Progress Report

by

Apple today published its 2022 Environmental Progress Report, setting out the company's ongoing efforts to reduce its impact on the environment and combat climate change, as well as new details about its increased use of recycled materials.

apple recycling 2022
Apple has introduced certified recycled gold and more than doubled its use of recycled tungsten, rare earth elements, and cobalt. Almost 20 percent of all material in Apple products last year was recycled, which is the company's highest-ever use of recycled content.

The company highlighted that in 2021, 59 percent of the aluminum, 45 percent of the rare earth elements, 30 percent of the tin, and 13 percent of the cobalt Apple shipped in its products came from recycled sources, and plastics accounted for just four percent of packaging. All new iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and Mac models feature 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of their main logic boards, and Apple is using recycled gold in the plating of the main logic board and wire in the front camera and the rear cameras of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple today announced "Taz," a machine that helps to recover materials from recycled electronics, and explained how it seeks to reduce mining by recovering more materials from existing devices.

Taz, a machine that uses new shredder-like technology to separate magnets from audio modules and recover more rare earth elements, is the latest in a series of recycling advancements spearheaded by Apple. The company has also further expanded the capabilities of its patented iPhone disassembly robot Daisy to take apart 23 models of iPhone, and has offered to license those patents to other companies and researchers free of charge. An additional robot, Dave, disassembles Taptic Engines, helping to recover valuable rare earth magnets, tungsten, and steel.

See the full PDF version of Apple's 2022 Environmental Progress Report for more information about the company's work to become carbon neutral across its global supply chain, promote renewable energy, use materials more safely, reduce waste, extend the lifetime of devices with refurbishment, and more.

In addition, Apple shared new ways for customers to celebrate Earth Day, such as finding green spaces in Apple Maps, nature-inspired yoga, meditation, cycling, rowing, and treadmill workouts in Apple Fitness+, as well as new episodes of Time to Run in Yosemite National Park and Time to Walk with Dr. Jane Goodall, and a new augmented reality experience on Snapchat. Apple News, Apple Books, Apple Podcasts, the Apple TV app, and the App Store will feature curated collections of content with opportunities to experience the natural world.

After completing any workout of 30 minutes or more on April 22, all Apple Watch users can earn a limited-edition award, and from today to April 22, Apple will donate $1 to World Wildlife Fund for each purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an ‌Apple Store‌.

Tags: Apple Environment, Earth Day, Environment

Top Rated Comments

contacos Avatar
contacos
19 minutes ago at 06:27 am

How about increasing the value of the planet? Is that not good enough for you? Crazy that everything HAS to be about money.
We literally paid thousands for some made up environmental logos to put on our marketing material / website that has no real standards, so anyone could come up with a logo and claim XY while I don’t see much improvements from an actual environmental perspective. We are just throwing around numbers, which sounds cool in the media or at some fairs

Also, why are you getting so defensive? I was just asking a semi-related question and not even talking about Apple. How would you know what my company does / doesn’t do lol
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Relentless Power Avatar
Relentless Power
18 minutes ago at 06:27 am

I'd ask TZ Suzuki next time i see him!
I think Ted stepped down from what I read, there’s probably other very reliable sources out there besides him.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

