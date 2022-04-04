Hulu App Gains Support for SharePlay

The Hulu app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV was today updated with support for SharePlay, allowing Hulu users to watch streaming TV shows and movies with one another over FaceTime.
SharePlay is a feature that was introduced in iOS 15, and it is designed to allow people to do more over FaceTime. With SharePlay, a group of people together on a FaceTime call can open up the Hulu app and select something to watch. The content will be synced up for everyone for a multi-person viewing experience.
All participants on the FaceTime call who want to watch Hulu will need to have a Hulu account to use, and pricing starts at $6.99 per month. SharePlay can be accessed by starting a FaceTime call and then opening the Hulu app, or by opening up the Hulu app, selecting a TV show or movie, tapping the "Share" button, and then tapping on the "SharePlay" option.
Hulu today also added a new feature that lets Live TV users flip between channels during playback. Full release notes for the update are below:
In this release, we are helping spread the Hulu love by introducing SharePlay. With SharePlay, you can watch content from the Hulu streaming library in sync with friends and family over FaceTime. We also launched a feature allowing Live TV users to easily flip between channels during playback. Upgrade to the newest version of the app on your iPhone or iPad to try it out.
Apple today began offering refurbished versions of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that are equipped with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. This is the first time that these Macs have been available with a refurbished discount since their 2021 launch.
Apple has a range of different machines and configurations available, with several M1 Pro options and a few higher-end M1 Max MacBook Pros. An ent...
Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.3.1, a minor update to the macOS Monterey operating system that launched in October. macOS Monterey 12.3.1 comes two weeks after the launch of macOS Monterey 12.3, an update that brought Universal Control.
The macOS Monterey 12.3.1 update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System...
Apple today released iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1, minor updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September. iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 come two weeks after the launch of iOS 15.4.
The iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new...
Apple is collaborating with LG to develop a foldable OLED display panel with ultra-thin cover glass for future iPad and MacBook models, according to a report from The Elec.
The report explains that LG Display will supply 17-inch foldable 4K OLED panels to HP this year, destined for an in-folding notebook with an 11-inch display when closed. LG Display has growing expertise in foldable OLED...
If you recently picked up a new Mac such as the Mac Studio, you may be in search of useful accessories to go along with it. In our latest YouTube video, we have once again rounded up some excellent Mac accessories that we think are worth checking out.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. DockCase SSD Enclosure ($99) - The DockCase SSD Enclosure, as the name...
Apple will add two MacBook Air models and one MacBook Pro model to its obsolete products list on April 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. All three notebooks have already been on Apple's list of "vintage" products since 2020 and will be moved to the "obsolete" list at the end of the month.
The models set to become obsolete:MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014)
MacBook Air...
Calendars have turned to April and we're still waiting for Apple to officially announce its plans for WWDC 2022, but that doesn't mean we don't still have tons of Apple news and rumors to focus on.
This week saw the release of bug fix operating system updates including iOS 15.4.1, macOS Monterey 12.3.1, and more, while we continued our coverage of Apple's new products like the Studio Display ...
Apple TV+ is suffering from infrastructure problems and some content partners have become frustrated with the service, Business Insider reports.
Industry sources speaking to Business Insider claim that Apple TV+ lacks "a sufficiently robust infrastructure," resulting in a frustrating corporate culture. The Apple TV+ content team is reportedly under-resourced and has irritated production...
A new DigiTimes report today focused on notebook shipments briefly mentions that Apple plans to launch a new MacBook Air in the second half of 2022, which lines up with a timeframe shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman earlier this month.
The relevant excerpt from the report, which cites supply chain sources:Apple's MacBook series are high-end consumer devices, but can also be regarded as a...
