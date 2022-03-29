Friday Night Baseball Coming to Apple TV+ on April 8
Friday Night Baseball games are set to premiere on Apple TV+ on April 8, Apple said today. Apple earlier this month announced a deal with Major League Baseball for the 2022 season. At the time, the season was postponed due to a labor dispute between the MLB and the MLB Players Association, but it has now been resolved.
MLB fans will be able to watch two consecutive games on Friday nights each week during the season, with pregame and postgame shows included. The games will be available for anyone through the Apple TV app or website, no Apple TV+ subscription required. Apple TV+ subscribers located in the United States and Canada will also be able to access a 24/7 livestream that features MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and MLB-themed original content and programming on demand.
On April 8, Apple will broadcast the New York Mets versus the Washington Nationals at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and after that, it will show the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The games will be available to fans in eight countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. The full schedule through June is available on Apple's website.
