Apple Music, App Store and Other Apple Services Again Experiencing Outage

Apple's services and apps appear to be experiencing yet another outage, with complaints on Twitter about problems with Apple Maps, the App Store, Apple Music, Weather, Podcasts, the Apple online store, and more.



The System Status page is displaying outages for the ‌App Store‌, ‌Apple Music‌, Apple Books, the Mac App Store, and Podcasts at the current time.

This is the second outage that Apple's services have experienced in the last few days. iCloud, Siri, the ‌App Store‌, Maps, Music, Podcasts, and more were unavailable for about two hours yesterday.

We'll update this article should we hear more about the downtime or if the issue is resolved by Apple.