iCloud and Many Other Apple Services Are Down or Experiencing Issues

Apple is experiencing a widespread outage today, with a wide range of the company's services and apps down or experiencing issues currently.



Affected services and apps include the App Store, iCloud, Siri, iMessage, iTunes Store, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple TV+, Find My, FaceTime, Notes, Stocks, and many others, according to complaints across Twitter and other platforms. Apple's developer website is also inaccessible due to server issues.

Looks like Apple is experiencing a big outage with many services and websites including https://t.co/uU7r7GgOgo, https://t.co/8OocSchDpb, and others — Apple Software Updates (@AppleSWUpdates) March 21, 2022

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that some of Apple's internal systems are also down:

In addition to Apple’s online services - Music, Maps, Podcasts and more facing outages — I’m told Apple’s corporate and retail internal systems are down too, limiting remote work and retail operations like product pick-ups and repairs. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 21, 2022

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time, Apple updated its System Status page to reflect ongoing issues with several of its services.

Update #2: Users are reporting that some Apple services are starting to work again. We'll update this story once Apple indicates the issues have been fully resolved.