iCloud and Many Other Apple Services Are Down or Experiencing Issues
Apple is experiencing a widespread outage today, with a wide range of the company's services and apps down or experiencing issues currently.
Affected services and apps include the App Store, iCloud, Siri, iMessage, iTunes Store, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple TV+, Find My, FaceTime, Notes, Stocks, and many others, according to complaints across Twitter and other platforms. Apple's developer website is also inaccessible due to server issues.
Bloomberg
's Mark Gurman reports that some of Apple's internal systems are also down:
Update #1:
Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time, Apple updated its System Status page
to reflect ongoing issues with several of its services.
Update #2: Users are reporting that some Apple services are starting to work again. We'll update this story once Apple indicates the issues have been fully resolved.
Popular Stories
The Apple Studio Display runs a full version of iOS 15.4, Daring Fireball's John Gruber has highlighted.
In System Information, under "Graphics/Displays," the Studio Display's software can be seen, showing that it runs "Version 15.4 (Build 19E241)." This is the exact same build number as iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, indicating that the Studio Display runs the full version of iOS.
The Studio...
Apple last week introduced an updated iPad Air with an M1 chip, and now the new tablet is available for purchase. We picked one up to see how it compares to the iPad Pro, which also has an M1 chip, to give you an idea of which of Apple's iPads is right for you.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Design wise, the fifth-generation iPad Air looks just like the...
Despite Apple's claims and charts, the new M1 Ultra chip is not able to outperform Nvidia's RTX 3090 in terms of raw GPU performance, according to benchmark testing performed by The Verge.
When the M1 Ultra was introduced, Apple shared a chart that had the new chip winning out over the "highest-end discrete GPU" in "relative performance," without details on what tests were run to achieve...
Apple has seemingly delayed the launch of the redesigned MacBook Air until later this year, and will likely not launch new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models until 2023, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple originally planned to launch its new MacBook Air with "an all-new design, MagSafe, the M2 chip, and more" at the end of 2021...
Some fifth-generation iPad Air users are complaining about a purported downgrade in build quality, according to posts on social media.
The complaints claim that the iPad Air has a noticeably thinner aluminum enclosure, resulting in creaking, a hollow sensation in the hand, and light pressure on the back of the device warping the display. A thread on Reddit (via iMore) contains a large number ...
The latest macOS Monterey update, released to the public this week, is bricking Macs that have had their logic boards replaced, causing panic among customers who are unable to get their Mac back to a working state, according to a cluster of user reports posted on social media and Apple's support forums.
Apple this week released macOS Monterey 12.3, which among other things, brought Universal ...
Top Rated Comments