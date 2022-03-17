Reputable Analyst Doubles Down on Claim Apple Will Unveil 27-inch Mini-LED Product in June

Reliable display analyst Ross Young has reiterated his belief that Apple will unveil a new product with a 27-inch mini-LED display around June, despite another well-known analyst claiming new mini-LED products from Apple are unlikely this year.



On Wednesday, Ming-Chi Kuo said there may be no new products with mini-LED displays from Apple in 2022 because of cost concerns to do with sourcing the technology.

Kuo believes that only Apple's existing mini-LED products like the 12.9-inch iPad Pro may be updated in 2022, but he said he doesn't expect any additional products to feature or transition to the more advanced display technology.

In an apparent response to Kuo's prediction, Young later tweeted that he was still "quite confident" that a 27-inch mini-LED display will feature in a new Apple product set to come in or around June, but said that he was unsure what Apple was going to call it.

Young previously suggested that the product could be a Studio Display "Pro," although he conceded this is a guess. Young has also independently told MacRumors he feels positive that Apple will use a 27-inch mini-LED panel this year "in some implementation." Young says he has confirmed its existence with multiple companies in Apple's supply chain, and today reminded readers that his consultancy has "called every mini-LED product right from Apple so far."



I don't know what they are going to call it, but am quite confident that a 27" display with MiniLEDs is coming around June. We have called every MiniLED product right from Apple so far. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 16, 2022

That said, in February, Young claimed Apple would launch an iMac Pro as early as summer 2022, but the analyst withdrew that prediction immediately after Apple unveiled the Mac Studio, which was only rumored at the last minute. Young explained that his sources weren't aware of the separation between the ‌iMac‌, ‌Mac Studio‌, and Studio Display, which had added confusion to Apple's exact plans.

Adding further to the confusion regarding Apple's product roadmap, Apple this month discontinued the 27-inch Intel-based ‌iMac‌, leaving questions on whether there will be a larger ‌‌iMac‌‌ to join the 24-inch in Apple's lineup. Rumors are mixed on whether Apple is developing a larger-screened version of the ‌iMac‌ at all, so the company's plans are unclear at this time.

Kuo and Young both have respectable track records regarding display-related information for future Apple products, so it will be interesting to see whether Apple announces any new mini-LED products this year.