Have We Seen the Last of the 27-inch iMac?

by

Immediately after Apple's "Peek performance" event on Tuesday in which it unveiled the Mac Studio and 27-inch Studio Display, Apple quietly discontinued the Intel-powered 27-inch iMac. This left some observers wondering whether we'll see a new larger iMac sooner or later, or if the existing 24-inch iMac is as big and as powerful as it gets for the foreseeable future.

iMac 27 Isolated Feature Blue
After unveiling the Mac Studio and Studio Display at Apple's spring event, John Ternus, SVP of hardware engineering, said that the Mac lineup's transition to Apple silicon was nearly complete, "with just one more product to go: Mac Pro."

The comment was interpreted by some to suggest that Apple sees the Mac Studio and Studio Display as natural replacements for the 27-inch iMac. Indeed, in conversations with MacRumors, Apple has suggested that existing 27-inch iMac owners looking to upgrade should consider its separately offered Studio products, while the 24-inch iMac is available for those still seeking an all-in-one experience.

And in what could be read as another nail in the coffin for Apple's 27-inch iMac, Apple also reportedly confirmed to Ars Technica this week that the machine has "reached end of life."

Despite these developments, not everyone has given up hope that Apple will unveil a larger iMac in future, though perhaps not as soon as rumors previously suggested. Over the past few months, persistent rumors from multiple sources have suggested that Apple is readying a bigger all-in-one desktop Mac.

Well-respected display analyst Ross Young last month said that an iMac Pro would launch as early as summer 2022. However, after Apple's reveal of the Mac Studio and 27-inch Studio Display on March 8, Young no longer believes that to be the case. Young explained that his sources were not aware of the separation between the iMac, Mac Studio, and Studio Display, which had added confusion to Apple's exact plans before this week's spring event.

The confusion apparently stemmed from the fact that the Studio Display features a webcam and built-in Apple silicon, making it appear in supply chains to be an iMac when it's not. Young now believes earlier rumors about an iMac Pro launching in June weren't referencing an actual iMac, but instead a Pro version of the Studio Display. Young now speculates that the 27-inch mini-LED panel Apple has in production could be a Studio Display Pro set to arrive in June, along with Apple's new Mac Pro.

Young's latest comments appear to corroborate information shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who this week said that an "iMac Pro" would not launch until 2023. Well-connected Bloomberg journalist also this week also reiterated his expectation that an iMac Pro is still in the works.


Rumors suggest a refreshed larger-screened ‌iMac‌ could be similar in design to the 24-inch ‌iMac‌, the Pro Display XDR, and the Studio Display. It's said to feature black bezels, and if it does indeed look similar to the Pro Display XDR, bezel size could be much slimmer and it could perhaps have less of a bottom chin, while being offered in darker shades than the colors of the 24-inch iMac.

As for what could power a new all-in-one under the hood, Apple could opt to use the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that were introduced in the MacBook Pro, and Apple could perhaps also introduce one additional higher-end configuration for the machine.

Whether or not the 27-inch iMac rumors turn out to be accurate, users who can't wait that long and want a top-of-the-line, large-screened Mac have the option of pairing a $1,999 Mac Studio with a $1,599 Studio Display, although doing so will cost around twice as much as the cheapest 27-inch iMacs did.

Top Rated Comments

nikaru Avatar
nikaru
43 minutes ago at 01:02 am
Dont think so. An 27inch iMac with M1 Max would be essentially the same thing as Mac Studio with M1 Max and Apple Studio Display. Apple's messages is clear to me: If you want desktop M1 Max, you should buy Mac Studio. If you dont need it, go for M1 iMac. The iMac Pro was a necessary as the Mac Mini couldn't offer the level of performance many desktop users needed, and at the same time couldn't afford a Mac Pro. With Mac Studio they already fill that gap.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TwoBytes Avatar
TwoBytes
47 minutes ago at 12:58 am
I hope we've seen the last of the 27" iMac .....and hope we see sizes of at least 30"-32" in the future.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ian87w Avatar
ian87w
29 minutes ago at 01:17 am

Well I'm glad that I didn't wait and bought a 24" M1 iMac to replace my old 27" last year.

My father on the other hand is going to be very disappointed, as his 2015 27" iMac is failing (fusion drive kaput!) and he likes the larger screen size for his photos. He's certainly not going to be in the market for a Mac Studio, though perhaps I may be able to bring him around to considering a Mac Mini with the studio display. All he wants is a large screen not insane processing power, and I know he'd much prefer an all-in-one.
Many people wants larger screen, but not the bells and whistles. Apple knew that, and thus it's their strategy keeping larger sizes versions of their product as the premium lineup, forcing people to pay more than needed. Eg. No 15" MacBook air, so people wanting a larger laptop must get the expensive MacBook pro. Iphone pro max, ipad Pro, same story. :(
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
andrefillipe Avatar
andrefillipe
38 minutes ago at 01:08 am
It‘s now clear that Apple focused, initially, in a single iMac that would be in the middle (24” 4.5k) of the 2 old models instead of focusing in 2 sizes. As for the specs, 27 hardcore users have no option but go for a Mac Studio.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iSayuSay Avatar
iSayuSay
12 minutes ago at 01:33 am
Personally I really hate iMac as a product. All-in-one computer is the worst of both worlds. It has to be thin it's incapable to handle the heat of desktop chips and/or graphics so it must do with some laptop parts. But it's not really portable either since it has 24" display or more, and you have to plug it in all the time? I don't know why anyone would pick an iMac over a true desktop, or a laptop.

I've been burned buying an 27" iMac once for various problems it had, I'm glad that Apple decides to keep display and Mac separate despite some of its usual quirks (i.e you need a Mac to use the Studio Display to its fullest potential), but it's a nice change of direction.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
51 minutes ago at 12:55 am
yes the 27" !!! imac probably is not returning...but who said NO to an bigger 32" or something else imac/imac pro!?
Apple knows that the bigger imac made more money over decades than the smaller one...so i dont think apple put money R&D just for the 24"
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
