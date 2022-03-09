Updated Mac Mini Still Coming With M2 and M2 Pro Chips

by

Prior to yesterday's spring event, rumors suggested that Apple might unveil a new Mac mini, but instead we got the all-new Mac Studio, which is something of a mix between a ‌Mac mini‌ and a Mac Pro. Apple isn't phasing out the ‌Mac mini‌ with the debut of the Mac Studio, and a new version is still in the works.

m2 feature purple
The ‌Mac Studio‌ uses the M1 Max and new M1 Ultra chips, but for the next ‌Mac mini‌, 9to5Mac claims that Apple will transition to the M2 chip. Apple is allegedly working on two versions of the ‌Mac mini‌, one with a standard ‌M2‌ chip and a second higher-end model with an ‌M2‌ Pro chip.

We've already heard a bit about the M2 chip from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It's expected to feature the same 8-core CPU, but with speed and efficiency improvements, along with a 9 or 10 core GPU, up from 7 or 8 cores in the ‌M1‌.

As for the ‌M2‌ Pro, we don't know full details yet, but it could feature a 12-core CPU. The current M1 Pro chip has a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, so we could also see a GPU boost. Testing on the ‌M2‌ is already underway as evidenced by references to the chip in the latest beta of macOS Monterey.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple "had plans" to introduce high-end versions of the ‌Mac mini‌ with M1 Pro and ‌M1 Max‌ chips, but these plans were "probably scrapped" in favor of the ‌Mac Studio‌, with Apple instead opting for an ‌M2‌ refresh.

Prior rumors suggested a future ‌Mac mini‌ could get a redesign with a smaller chassis, a plexiglass like top, and two-tone color options.

The ‌Mac mini‌ could see a refresh later this year, and perhaps the best supporting evidence that the machine is not being phased out is the fact that Apple left the Intel model in the lineup. For right now, the 2020 ‌M1‌ ‌Mac mini‌ is still being sold alongside the older Intel version.

There's no word on specific timing for a refresh, but Gurman has suggested that Apple could introduce additional Mac updates as soon as May or June.

This man is :apple:'s Chuck Norris.

Take it easy, you just released the M1 Ultra.



Attachment Image
Perhaps they were wrong and the M1 Ultra is the M2? I mean, did anyone see the M1 Ultra coming?
Yes, there were talks about the chip interconnect visible on the Max, rumors dubbed it Duo Max, so yes, we knew it was coming, just not the name and the specs
That's great if an M2 Pro Mac mini is coming, but Apple's timing of releases and silent road map make it very difficult for people to make actual buying decisions.
If you have a need today, buy what is available today… there is always something better coming in 6 months…
Nice! One day after new products have been released and the rumor mill is already turning again :)
Heck, the specks for the iPhone 13 were being discussed before the event for the iPhone 12. It never stops.
That's great if an M2 Pro Mac mini is coming, but Apple's timing of releases and silent road map make it very difficult for people to make actual buying decisions.
Good news! The Mini was my first Mac in 2005, and I've always had a soft spot for it. It's great the dark days of the mid-2010s when it went years without any love are behind us.

Nobody asked, but my wishlist for a new Mini:

* it would be great to go back to 4 Thunderbolt ports, like the Intel mini. They fill up quickly...
* I'd love to have 32/64GB RAM options and (shooting for the moon) for them to be at somewhat reasonable prices.
* ...and that's kind of it


I don't feel like it needs a whole lot of tweaking, especially now the Studio has higher end needs taken care of. I hope it stays at $699. At that price, it is a very capable, long-lasting, and versatile machine.
