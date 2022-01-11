HomePod Mini Now Rumored to Launch in Seven Countries, Including Denmark and Norway

by

Over the weekend, it was reported that Apple has been testing Swedish language support for Siri on the HomePod mini for at least two months, and now further reports claim that testing is also underway for Danish and Norwegian.

homepod mini thumb feature
Based on these reports, it's likely that Apple is planning to launch the HomePod mini in several Nordic countries this year, including Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. Siri already supports Swedish, Danish, and Norwegian on iOS, but Apple is still testing these languages on the HomePod mini to ensure it provides the best experience possible.

It's also likely that Apple will release the HomePod mini in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and Russia this year, as the speaker gained support for languages spoken in those countries as part of a software update released in December.

The full list of countries where the HomePod mini is rumored to launch this year so far:

  • Belgium
  • The Netherlands
  • Switzerland
  • Russia
  • Sweden
  • Denmark
  • Norway

First released in October 2020, the HomePod mini is currently available in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

Apple began offering the HomePod mini in yellow, orange, and blue colors in November 2021.

Related Roundup: HomePod mini
Buyer's Guide: HomePod Mini (Neutral)
Related Forum: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

Top Rated Comments

nvmls Avatar
nvmls
30 minutes ago at 08:46 am

Why doesn’t apple simply release them in all the countries at once…?
They've just found out more countries exist, thanks to the Apple U.S. Maps team for leading the way!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jwernz15 Avatar
jwernz15
23 minutes ago at 08:52 am
Must take a long time to program “Hmm not sure about that, but here’s what I found on the web” into all those languages.

I love the air transfer to them from my iPhone, but a smart assistant this speaker ain’t.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DinkThifferent Avatar
DinkThifferent
20 minutes ago at 08:56 am
Hmmm...


On it...


Hang on....


Sorry, I don't understand.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

top stories jan 8

Top Stories: iPhone 14 Pro Without Notch, AirPods Pro 2, and More for 2022

Saturday January 8, 2022 6:00 am PST by
Happy New Year 2022! With calendars turning over to the new year, it's a great opportunity to look ahead at expectations for 2022 and there has been no shortage of rumors on that front already. This week saw rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods Pro 2, the next iPhone SE, and more, while we wrapped up 2021 and kicked off 2022 with the first two episodes of our new podcast, The MacRumors...
Read Full Article26 comments
iP14 Lightning Portless Feature Gray Grey

The iPhone 14 Is Unlikely to Be Portless, Here's Why

Saturday January 8, 2022 5:27 am PST by
Ever since Apple removed the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 in 2016, rumors have swirled that Apple eventually aims to ditch the Lightning port next for a completely portless design. Indeed, analysts originally predicted that the highest-end ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 13 would offer a "completely wireless experience." Of course, that didn't happen, but a portless iPhone 14 in 2022 looks just as unlikely, for the ...
Read Full Article335 comments
iphone 14 pill shaped notch mockup

Mockup Shows What iPhone 14 With Pill-Shaped Cutout Could Look Like in Your Hand

Monday January 10, 2022 2:42 am PST by
The upcoming high-end iPhone 14 is expected to come with a pill-shaped cutout rather than the notch that's been present on the iPhone in some form since 2017. While we're still months away from the next iPhone, we already have a solid idea of what a pill-shaped cutout would look like in practical use. A mockup on Twitter by developer Jeff Grossman shows, at least on the Home Screen, what a...
Read Full Article133 comments
maxresdefault

Best Apple-Related Accessories at CES 2022

Friday January 7, 2022 1:26 pm PST by
CES 2022 is wrapping up today, and while it was a more muted event because of the ongoing pandemic that saw many exhibitors and attendees cancel, there were still plenty of new product announcements. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up some of the best Apple-related accessories that we saw this year. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Garmin Venu 2 Plus...
Read Full Article23 comments
Original iPhone Twitter

Today Marks 15 Years Since Steve Jobs Unveiled the Original iPhone

Sunday January 9, 2022 7:00 am PST by
Today is January 9, which means it's been 15 years since Apple CEO Steve Jobs stood on stage at the Macworld Expo in San Francisco, California and gave the world its first look at the iPhone, a device that would go on to change everything. The original iPhone was a tiny little thing with a 3.5-inch LCD display, a plain old Home button, a thick chassis, huge bezels, a Samsung processor, and a ...
Read Full Article200 comments
iphone se 2020 top

Gurman: New iPhone SE and More Likely at Apple Event in March or April

Sunday January 9, 2022 6:08 am PST by
Apple's first event of 2022 will likely take place in March or April, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today in his "Power On" newsletter. Gurman said a new iPhone SE with support for 5G and a faster chip is likely to be among the announcements at the event. "Apple's first virtual event of 2022 is coming up in just a few short months and is likely to take place in either March or April, I'm...
Read Full Article73 comments
vanarama apple car concept

Apple Car Schematics Reportedly Presented to Japanese Auto Parts Maker in 2020

Sunday January 9, 2022 2:47 pm PST by
In January 2020, a man who identified himself as an Apple parts manager informed Japanese auto supplier Sanden that Apple wanted to make electric vehicles, and presented schematics of an electric vehicle and air conditioner parts, according to Nikkei Asia. Apple Car concept by Vanarama based on patents filed by Apple Sanden is a leading manufacturer of air conditioner parts for vehicles, and...
Read Full Article153 comments
iOS 15 Messages Feature

Your iPhone May Be Sending Message Read Receipts Even If You Turned Them Off

Friday January 7, 2022 1:59 am PST by
A recurring iOS bug that makes Apple's Messages app send read receipts despite the setting being disabled appears to be on the upswing again, based on reports from users running iOS 15. In iOS, with read receipts enabled (Settings -> Messages -> Send Read Receipts), the "Delivered" text that a person sees under an iMessage they have sent you turns to "Read" when you've viewed it in the...
Read Full Article101 comments
tim cook apple hello imac

Apple Event in Spring 2022? Three New Products We Could See

Wednesday January 5, 2022 11:18 am PST by
Apple's first major product announcements of the year often occur in March or April, so there's a reasonable chance that trend will continue in 2022. Ahead, we recap some of Apple's past spring announcements and look ahead to some of the first new Apple products that we might see this year. Past Spring Announcements Last year, Apple held an event on April 20 to unveil its AirTag item...
Read Full Article79 comments