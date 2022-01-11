HomePod Mini Now Rumored to Launch in Seven Countries, Including Denmark and Norway

Over the weekend, it was reported that Apple has been testing Swedish language support for Siri on the HomePod mini for at least two months, and now further reports claim that testing is also underway for Danish and Norwegian.



Based on these reports, it's likely that Apple is planning to launch the HomePod mini in several Nordic countries this year, including Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. Siri already supports Swedish, Danish, and Norwegian on iOS, but Apple is still testing these languages on the HomePod mini to ensure it provides the best experience possible.

It's also likely that Apple will release the HomePod mini in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and Russia this year, as the speaker gained support for languages spoken in those countries as part of a software update released in December.

The full list of countries where the HomePod mini is rumored to launch this year so far:

Belgium

The Netherlands

Switzerland

Russia

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

First released in October 2020, the HomePod mini is currently available in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

Apple began offering the HomePod mini in yellow, orange, and blue colors in November 2021.