Web Developers Form Advocacy Group to Allow Other Browser Engines on iOS

by

Apple is being challenged by a group of developers to end WebKit's dominance on its mobile devices and allow other browser engines on iPhone and iPad, following accusations that the current situation amounts to anti-competitive conduct.

webkit logo
For those unfamiliar with WebKit, Apple's browser engine powers Safari and other areas of the operating system where web content is displayed. Apple requires all third-party browser apps on iOS and iPadOS to use WebKit, but many browser developers are not happy with the limitations this imposes on them.

The latest pushback comes in the form of "Open Web Advocacy" or OWA, a project launched by UK-based developers who want third-party access to all the features that Safari enjoys but which are not available in WebKit.

"The motive of the group is to try to persuade Apple that they need to allow other browser engines on iOS, so the iOS can be a better platform for developing stuff for the modern web," developer Bruce Lawson told The Register. "Because at the moment, every browser on iOS, whether it be badged Chrome, Firefox or Edge is actually just a branded skin of Safari, which lags behind [other browsers] because it has no competition on iOS."

Some Safari features that are not available to other browsers that use WebKit include the ability to display fullscreen video on ‌iPhone‌, install web apps, use browser extensions, and integrate Apple Pay. Developers are also frustrated that iOS forces Safari to be used in all instances of in-app browsing. These and more than 30 other missing functions or APIs for WebKit are outlined in the OWA's "Bringing Competition to Walled Gardens" paper.

Apple argues that WebKit limitations are motivated primarily by security and privacy considerations, but Lawson belives Apple's handling of Safari bugs makes a mockery of that claim.

"Over Christmas, there was a huge bug in something called IndexedDB," said Lawson. "That allowed any arbitrary website to see other websites you visited. Not all of them but those that use certain browser features. And that remained unpatched by Apple for 57 days. So for 57 days, every iOS user who used any web browser on iOS – because it was using WebKit – was leaking data left, right and center. If Apple actually did fix security errors fast, that would be a plausible defense, but they don't."

The OWA says it has been communicating with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which has already heavily criticized Apple's policies around WebKit.

The OWA is now urging Apple users to contact regulators and legislators in other jurisdictions to galvanize support and force Apple to end its restrictions around WebKit, although such a move could make sideloading apps from the web a real possibility, and that is something Apple appears equally reluctant to allow.

Tags: Safari, WebKit

Top Rated Comments

jdmachogg Avatar
jdmachogg
29 minutes ago at 04:31 am
100% - Apple forcing everyone to use WebKit is extremely limiting and makes alternative browsers almost pointless. WebKit sucks.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WiiDSmoker Avatar
WiiDSmoker
28 minutes ago at 04:33 am
I’m reminded of Microsoft and IE dominance of the 90s. Apple needs to own this up.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JokoWidodo Avatar
JokoWidodo
23 minutes ago at 04:37 am
good, it’s time to bring chromium to ipadOS
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
5aga Avatar
5aga
8 minutes ago at 04:53 am
Would be nice to have the real version of Firefox on iOS
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacHiavelli Avatar
MacHiavelli
4 minutes ago at 04:57 am
Buy other devices. Let Apple build the wall higher and thicker and add a retractable roof as well.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
