Oppo Unveils Record-Breaking Fast Charging Technology That's 12x Faster Than iPhone 13

by

Oppo has announced a record-breaking fast charging technology that is around twelve times faster than the iPhone 13 lineup.

oppo 240w supervooc fast charging
On the first day of 2022's Mobile World Congress (MWC) yesterday, Oppo showcased a range of technologies, including its latest Find X5 series of smartphones, the MariSilicon X custom image processor, a retractable camera system, the Air Glass extended reality monocle, and more. Among the announcements and spotlights, Oppo announced two new fast charging technologies.

The first, which Oppo calls "150W SUPERVOOC flash charge," features charge pumps and can charge a device with a 4,500 mAh battery to 50 percent in five minutes and deliver a full charge in just 15 minutes. 150W SUPERVOOC includes Oppo's Battery Health Engine, which recently debuted in the Find X5 lineup, to keep the battery at 80 percent of its original capacity after as many as 1,600 charge cycles – double the industry standard of just 800 cycles. Oppo will introduce 150W SUPERVOOC on selected OnePlus devices in the second quarter of 2022.

The company also revealed "240W SUPERVOOC flash charge" technology, which can charge a 4,500mAh battery to 100 percent in just nine minutes. 240W SUPERVOOC is the fastest-ever charging technology of its kind, surpassing Realme's 150W charging.

Oppo says that the 240W SUPERVOOC charging system contains five safety protection measures, including a custom-designed control chip that monitors voltage, current, and temperature, and conforms to standards for heat dissipation despite the very high power output. Oppo did not say when the first devices with 240W SUPERVOOC will be released.

Apple's ‌iPhone 13‌ mini and ‌iPhone 13‌ support wired 20W fast charging, while the iPhone 13 Pro is able to support up to 23W and the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max is able to support up to 27W. The ‌iPhone 13‌ models do not sustain peak power for their entire charging cycle due to thermal considerations.

With a 20W power adapter and a Lightning to USB-C cable, users can charge an ‌iPhone 13‌ from zero to 50 percent in half an hour, and fully charge in about two hours, which is significantly slower than either of Oppo's new charging technologies. Last week, Oppo announced plans to directly compete with Apple on a global scale with a wave of premium devices, starting with the Find X5 models.

Tag: Oppo

Top Rated Comments

breather Avatar
breather
19 minutes ago at 08:12 am
Probably gonna be murder on the battery lifespan.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
18 minutes ago at 08:13 am

Probably gonna be murder on the battery lifespan.
150W SUPERVOOC includes Oppo's Battery Health Engine, which recently debuted in the Find X5 lineup, to keep the battery at 80 percent of its original capacity after as many as 1,600 charge cycles – double the industry standard of just 800 cycles
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Danfango Avatar
Danfango
17 minutes ago at 08:14 am
Countdown until one of them burns someone's house down...
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
15 minutes ago at 08:16 am
I wish apple would hurry up, they are so slow on adding things, I don't wanna hear its bad for the batt, I want new tech now
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macintologist Avatar
macintologist
10 minutes ago at 08:21 am

I wish apple would hurry up, they are so slow on adding things, I don't wanna hear its bad for the batt, I want new tech now
I'd rather they wait until it is proven to work before adding new fangled technologies to things that have long term negative consequences.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
17 minutes ago at 08:14 am
Wow! That’s pretty impressive. The impact on the battery life doesn't seem too good tho. I have a feeling it degrades the battery a lot faster too.

I guess the race to fastest charging is on. ? ⚡️?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

