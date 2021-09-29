iPhone 13 Pro Max Capable of Faster Charging at Up to 27W Speeds
Despite not being advertised by Apple, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is capable of faster charging at up to 27W speeds when connected to a 30W or higher USB-C power adapter, according to testing conducted by ChargerLAB. For comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is capable of charging at up to around 21W to 22W speeds with an equivalent power adapter.
It's worth noting that the iPhone 13 Pro Max does not sustain peak 27W power for the entire charging cycle due to heat considerations, but the device should still charge slightly faster than the iPhone 12 Pro Max overall.
It's unclear if the smaller iPhone 13 Pro is also capable of charging at up to 27W speeds — we've asked ChargerLAB and we'll update this story if we hear back. The standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are limited to roughly the same charging speeds as the equivalent iPhone 12 models, according to a user on Chinese social media platform Weibo
.
Apple no longer includes a charger in the box with new iPhones, but it does sell a 30W USB-C power adapter for $49 for users who want to charge their iPhone 13 Pro Max as quickly as possible in light of this discovery.
Top Rated Comments
Heck I charge my 12.9 M1 iPad Pro overnight on a 5W brick as well. (USB A to USB C cable)
If the iPhone gets HOT (not just warm) when using one of these chargers on a warm day — “you’re charging it wrong”