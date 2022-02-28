Michael Douglas to Star as Benjamin Franklin in Upcoming Apple TV+ Series

Apple today announced a new Benjamin Franklin show that is set to star award winning actor Michael Douglas as the titular character. The limited drama series is based on the book "A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America" by Stacy Schiff.



According to Apple's description of the as-of-yet untitled TV series, it will explore the "thrilling story of one of the greatest gambles of Benjamin Franklin's career."

The drama will explore the thrilling story of one of the greatest gambles of Benjamin Franklin's career. At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced France - an absolute monarchy - to underwrite America's experiment in democracy. By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues, all while engineering the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the final peace treaty with England of l783. The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin's most vital service to his country, without which America would not have won the Revolution.

The show will be written and executive produced by Kirk Ellis, who has also worked on an Anne Frank TV mini series and a mini series about John Adams. It will be directed by Tim Van Patten, who has worked on "Game of Thrones," "The Sopranos," "The Wire," and "Black Mirror."

Apple TV+ is priced at $4.99 per month, but Apple provides three months of free access with the purchase of an Apple device (which is a one-time deal). The service has been available since November 2020, and Apple has now accumulated several hit TV shows and movies including "Ted Lasso," "CODA," "For All Mankind," and more.