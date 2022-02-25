Ukraine Asks Apple to Stop Product Sales and Block App Store Access in Russia
Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov today wrote a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook calling on Apple to stop device sales and block App Store access in Russia.
In the letter, Fedorov says that he is asking for Apple's support to stop supplying Apple services and products to users in Russia amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
I appeal to you and I am sure you will not only hear, but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe, and finally, the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression - to stop suppling Apple services and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to App Store!
We are sure that such actions will motivate youth and active population of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression.
Apple has a dedicated website in Russia where it sells iPhones, Macs, and other devices, plus there is a Russian App Store. The United States has already implemented sanctions that prevent companies from exporting select products to Russia, but Apple may not be impacted as the company has not stopped sales at this time.
Yesterday afternoon, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that he was "deeply concerned" with the situation in Ukraine, and that Apple will be "supporting local humanitarian efforts."
While the App Store is operational in Russia at this time, sanctions on banks have interfered with Apple Pay
. According to Business Insider
, five major Russian banks are no longer able to use Apple Pay or Google Pay services.
