iPhone 13 Lineup Led Global Smartphone Revenues to Record High in 2021

Apple's iPhone 13 lineup led global smartphone revenues to a new high of $448 billion in 2021, Counterpoint reports.



Smartphone revenues grew seven percent year-on-year and 12 percent quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021, despite difficulties caused by component shortages. Apple's iPhone revenue is believed to have increased 35 percent year-on-year to $196 billion in 2021, its highest ever quarterly revenue. This enabled it to capture 44 percent of total global smartphone revenue that year.

As well as leading global revenues to the new high, the success of the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup pushed up the average selling price of smartphones by 12 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2021. This was also aided by the proliferation of 5G-enabled devices, which made up more than 40 percent of global smartphone shipments in 2021, compared to just 18 percent in 2020.



The average selling price of iPhones also increased by 14 percent due to demand for the iPhone 12 and ‌iPhone 13‌ lineups, reaching $825. Apple also bolstered its market share with gains in key emerging markets, including India, Thailand, Vietnam and Brazil.

The top five smartphone brands contributed more than 85 percent of the total smartphone revenue. Samsung's smartphone revenue increased by 11 percent year-on-year, while Xiaomi and Oppo increased by 49 percent and 47 percent respectively. Amid rapid expansion, both Xiaomi and Oppo recently set out plans to directly challenge Apple on a global scale in the premium smartphone segment.