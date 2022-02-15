Apple Officially Obsoletes First iPad With Lightning Connector

Alongside adding the iPhone 6 Plus to its list of vintage and obsolete products, Apple today also updated its list to officially consider the fourth-generation iPad released in 2012 as obsolete.



The fourth-generation ‌iPad‌ was marked internally at Apple as obsolete in November, but it had not updated its public list to make it official until today. The fourth-generation ‌iPad‌ was announced in November of 2012 and was the first ‌iPad‌ to feature the Lightning connector, revealed for the first time on the iPhone 5 announced weeks earlier.

Alongside the introduction of the Lightning connector to the ‌iPad‌, the fourth-generation ‌‌iPad‌‌ was twice as fast and had up to three times better graphics than the previous model.

Apple today also updated its list to officially mark the Mid-2010 and Late 2012 Mac mini models as obsolete.