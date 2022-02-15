Apple Officially Obsoletes First iPad With Lightning Connector

by

Alongside adding the iPhone 6 Plus to its list of vintage and obsolete products, Apple today also updated its list to officially consider the fourth-generation iPad released in 2012 as obsolete.

ipad 4 lightning
The fourth-generation ‌iPad‌ was marked internally at Apple as obsolete in November, but it had not updated its public list to make it official until today. The fourth-generation ‌iPad‌ was announced in November of 2012 and was the first ‌iPad‌ to feature the Lightning connector, revealed for the first time on the iPhone 5 announced weeks earlier.

Alongside the introduction of the Lightning connector to the ‌iPad‌, the fourth-generation ‌‌iPad‌‌ was twice as fast and had up to three times better graphics than the previous model.

Apple today also updated its list to officially mark the Mid-2010 and Late 2012 Mac mini models as obsolete.

Tag: Vintage and Obsolete Apple Products

Top Rated Comments

Agit21 Avatar
Agit21
30 minutes ago at 02:15 am
Add the lightning port to the vintage list Tim.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
samifathi Avatar
samifathi
50 minutes ago at 01:56 am

I think you mean "Late 2012 Mac mini" not "Late 2021 Mac mini."
Oops. Thanks!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Relentless Power Avatar
Relentless Power
46 minutes ago at 01:59 am
Crazy that this released nine years ago. In a lot of ways, it was still ahead of its time. I remember when lightning charging was offered, I was amazed how small the charging port was was. Still one of my favorite charging adaptations by Apple today.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

samsung galaxy s22

iPhone 13 is Significantly Faster Than Samsung's New Galaxy S22 in Benchmarks

Friday February 11, 2022 11:14 am PST by
Samsung's new Galaxy S22 models are some of the fastest Android smartphones ever, but Apple still has the world's fastest mobile processor by a considerable margin. In a Geekbench 5 benchmark test conducted by PCMag, the Galaxy S22 Ultra with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor achieved a multi-core score of 3,433, compared to 4,647 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max with Apple's A15 Bionic chip. ...
Read Full Article294 comments
m1 mac mini

First Mac Mini Redesign in 12 Years to Bring Apple TV Look With iMac Touches

Monday February 14, 2022 2:09 am PST by
The Mac mini is set to get a significant overhaul this year, introducing the first major redesign to the popular desktop computer in almost 12 years. To form the new design, Apple appears to be looking to the first-generation Apple TV and the 24-inch iMac. Apple has been believed to be working on a new Mac mini for some time. Apple updated the entry-level Mac mini with the M1 chip in...
Read Full Article
tim cook spring loaded event

Apple Files New Macs in Regulatory Database Ahead of Rumored Spring Event

Monday February 14, 2022 1:20 am PST by
Apple has filed three new unreleased Mac computers in the Eurasian Economic Database ahead of when the company is expected to hold a rumored Spring event on or around March 8, as first spotted by Consomac. The three new Macs, listed with model numbers A2615, A2686, and A2681, are all listed as running macOS Monterey, but no other details including the specific model of the computers are...
Read Full Article148 comments
apple ar headset concept 2

Video: Would You Pay $2000+ for Apple's AR/VR Headset?

Friday February 11, 2022 12:35 pm PST by
Apple hasn't come out with a new product category since the 2018 launch of the HomePod, and there hasn't been a new wearable since the 2015 debut of the Apple Watch. That's set to change in the not too distant future, as Apple's AR/VR headset is nearing completion and will likely see a launch in 2023. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Rumors about the first head worn ...
Read Full Article594 comments
General Apps FaceTime

Gurman: FaceTime for Apple AR/VR Headset Could Rely on Memojis and SharePlay

Sunday February 13, 2022 7:34 am PST by
Memojis and SharePlay could be central to the FaceTime experience on Apple's long-rumored mixed-reality headset, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, has previously said that Apple's mixed-reality headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication. The headset itself is rumored to run "rOS" or "realityOS,"...
Read Full Article179 comments
xiaomi lei jun

Xiaomi Pledges 'War of Life and Death' Against Apple to Become World's Biggest Smartphone Brand

Friday February 11, 2022 4:35 am PST by
Xiaomi intends to step up its challenge to Apple, the company's founder announced this week (via South China Morning Post). Xiaomi founder and chief executive Lei Jun said on Chinese social media platform Weibo that the company will specifically focus on the high-end segment of the global smartphone market in an effort to directly rival Apple, attempting to fill the void left by Huawei....
Read Full Article444 comments